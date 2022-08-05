An official source in Abu Dhabi confirmed the UAE’s intention to invest one billion dollars in Pakistani companies in various economic and investment sectors.

This investment seeks to explore new investment opportunities and areas for cooperation in projects across various sectors to expand bilateral economic relations that serve the interests of both countries.

This investment also confirms the keenness of the UAE and Pakistan to continue cooperation in various fields, which include gas, energy infrastructure, renewable energy, health care, biotechnology, agricultural technology, logistics, digital communications, e-commerce and financial services.