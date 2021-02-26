Today, Friday, the UAE pledged to provide $ 230 million in additional support to the Yemeni people, ahead of the donors ’conference hosted by the Kingdom of Sweden and the Swiss Confederation in cooperation with the United Nations.

This support will help fund international programs that meet medical, nutritional and food security needs across the country, in continuation of the UAE’s long-standing commitment to the Yemeni people. The UAE also announced that it will work with various concerned parties to meet the needs as stipulated in the United Nations Humanitarian Response Plan.

In this regard, Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al-Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, said, “Since 2015, the UAE has provided assistance to Yemen that has exceeded 6 billion US dollars, focusing mainly on supporting the humanitarian situation, in addition to providing public services to ensure the continuity of education. In schools, medical programs and vital services such as energy and transportation, the UAE has also been one of the largest international contributors to Yemen’s support to confront the Covid-19 pandemic.

Her Excellency added, “Since the outbreak of the pandemic began, the UAE has sent aid amounting to 122 tons of medical supplies and supplies to Yemen, to enhance the efforts of about 122 thousand health care workers to contain the Covid-19 virus, in addition to providing health-promoting food and supplements through the program. World food, in addition to supporting other sectors such as education, health and water. “

Her Excellency indicated that the UAE is carrying out a continuous review of the humanitarian situation in Yemen in coordination with international organizations, while monitoring indicators of health and food security and malnutrition in particular, and this last commitment will allow the food needs of 6 million Yemenis, including 1 million children, to be met, and to limit the high risks Food security in some Yemeni regions.

Her Excellency praised recent international efforts to ensure that vital aid reaches the most vulnerable groups in society, especially women and children. She added, “We look forward to working with humanitarian actors on the ground, from the United Nations, as well as non-governmental organizations to ensure that aid is delivered to those who need it most.”

Her Excellency indicated that, since the end of its military commitment in Yemen, the UAE has continued to exercise its supportive role to reach a comprehensive political solution, and to support the efforts of the United Nations Special Envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths.

“While this donation of aid comes at a critical moment for Yemen, it cannot replace the broader efforts aimed at reaching a political solution for the benefit of the Yemeni people, who have suffered for a very long time from the impact of the deteriorating humanitarian situation,” Her Excellency added. To intensify efforts to achieve a sustainable solution for Yemen. ”

Her Excellency reiterated that the UAE welcomes the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement concluded between the legitimate and internationally recognized government of Yemen and the Southern Transitional Council, hoping that this formation will be a step towards reaching a political solution and speeding up the end of the Yemeni crisis, regardless of the current challenges that hinder peace efforts in Yemen. Resulting from the ongoing violations by the Houthi militia and their responsibility for the deteriorating situation in the country since its coup in 2014.