The Council of Ministers issued Ministerial Decision No. (9) of 2023, regarding the inclusion of three individuals and a terrorist entity in the approved local list, which includes persons, entities and organizations supporting terrorism.

The decision comes within the framework of the UAE’s keenness to target and disrupt networks associated with facilitating the financing of terrorism and its associated activities.

All supervisory authorities must take stock of any individual or entities affiliated with or linked to any financial or commercial relationship, and take the necessary measures according to the laws in force in the country, including the freezing procedure in less than 24 hours.

This measure comes to enhance international cooperation to combat the financing of terrorism. The list includes the following names:

1- Hassan Ahmad Muqalled.

2- Rani Hassan Makled.

3- Rayan Hassan Makled.

The entity included in the list is CTEX Exchange.