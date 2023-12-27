In 2023, the UAE continued the process of developing its legislative and regulatory structure aimed at consolidating community security and safety, promoting economic and social development, and establishing the principles of responsibility, transparency, and efficiency in all government agencies.

The state has worked to issue decrees, federal laws, and ministerial decisions that push forward comprehensive development in the country, raise the quality of life of citizens and residents on its soil, and enhance its attractiveness and competitive capabilities on a global level.

In 2023, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and with the approval of the Supreme Council of the Federation, issued a decision appointing His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Office (at the time the decision was issued), as Deputy His Excellency. His Highness the President of the State, along with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, also issued a decree An Emiri decree appointing His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, an Emiri decree appointing His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and an Emiri decree appointing His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, issued Federal Decree Law No. 56 of 2023 regarding the establishment of the “Emirates Accounting Authority”, so that the new body replaces the “Accounting Bureau”, reports directly to His Highness the President of the State, and aims to Strengthening oversight of public funds, as it is the highest body for financial oversight, accounting, integrity and transparency in the country.

His Highness the President of the State also issued Resolution No. 11 of 2023 regarding the internal regulations of the Federal National Council, which included a number of amendments related to the powers of the Council’s bodies, with the aim of enabling the Council to exercise its legislative, oversight and parliamentary diplomatic powers in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and these regulations.

Federal Law No. 4 of 2023 regarding sports (Sports Law) is the first of its kind in the sports sector in the UAE, due to the comprehensive and pioneering articles and clauses it contains that contribute to achieving the desired development in all aspects of sports work, in line with the National Sports Strategy 2031.

During the current year, the UAE issued a federal law that keeps pace with modern trends and concepts in the field of mental health, preserves the rights of the mentally ill and ensures the provision of the necessary health care to him.

The law aims to regulate the relationship between the psychiatric patient and the parties dealing with him, reduce the negative effects of psychological disorders on the lives of individuals, family and society, and enhance the integration of the psychiatric patient into society.

The media sector in the UAE received special attention in 2023 with the aim of improving its performance, enhancing its role, and advancing the content it provides, which was clearly evident with the issuance of the federal decree law establishing the National Media Office, the federal decree law establishing the Emirates Media Council, and Federal Decree Law No. (55) of the year 2023 regarding media regulation.

The UAE has approved the issuance of a number of federal laws and amendments to some of its provisions related to regulating health professions, private health facilities, and the veterinary medicine profession, within the framework of regulating the practice of certain health professions by non-doctors and pharmacists, such as nursing, medical laboratories, medical physics, occupational therapy, physical therapy, cosmetology, and anesthesia. Audiology, and medical radiography.

The most prominent amendments to the provisions pertaining to the practice of health professions aim to increase the punishment for those who practice the health profession without obtaining a license and without meeting the conditions required to practice it, and to point out the most prominent and important ethics, etiquette, and duties to which health profession practitioners are committed, in addition to updating disciplinary penalties and gradually increasing them to the extent It is consistent with the nature of the violations committed and the continuity of the work of private health facilities and the provision of their health services to patients.

The amendments also created a national registry for licensed health professionals in the country, and allowed entrepreneurs and foreign investors to establish and own veterinary facilities in a way that enhances the attraction of foreign investments in the veterinary sector in the country.

In turn, the Council of Ministers adopted a number of decisions, strategies and initiatives aimed at improving the government work system and moving forward in the comprehensive development process witnessed by the country, including the UAE Agenda for the Circular Economy 2031, the Charter of Climate Neutral Governments 2050, the model for operating government schools and raising their efficiency (Ajyal Schools), and the launch of an award. UAE leadership in the labor market, and the national agenda for developing the re-export sector in the country 2030.

The Council of Ministers approved the launch of the National Agenda for Developing the State’s Service Exports and the National Housing Platform (DARC), issuing a federal law regarding the regulation of the transfer and transplantation of human organs and tissues, and approved climate change and environment initiatives in preparation for (COP28), which included more than (78) initiatives. It also approved the issuance of the executive regulations for the federal law regarding consumer protection, and the issuance of a number of executive regulations related to regulating the professions of expertise, notaries, translation, law, legal consultations, and regulations for administrative violations associated with them.

The Council approved the establishment and development of the “Ministry of Investment” in the UAE government, the National Hydrogen Strategy, and the National Policy for Electric Vehicles as a guiding framework for federal and local entities and the private sector, and the modernization of the Federal Law on Private Education, and agreed to issue a new framework for the governance of the boards of trustees of federal higher education institutions in the country. The system for hosting international conferences and events in the country was also approved, based on a recommendation or nomination from any of the ministries or federal agencies.

During the session held on October 9, the Council approved the budget plan for the years 2024-2026, which is estimated at 192 billion dirhams. The general budget of the Union for the year 2024 was also approved, with revenues of 65 billion and 728 million dirhams, with a growth rate of 3.3% compared to the year. Fiscal 2023, expenses amounting to 64 billion and 60 million dirhams, and a growth rate of 1.6% compared to fiscal year 2023.

The UAE continued to launch initiatives aimed at establishing a pioneering future experience in government work, as the year 2023 witnessed the launch of the “Government Services Development Guide 2.0” to constitute a qualitative shift in methodologies for planning, designing, implementing and launching services in the UAE government and developing thought from project management to service product management thought. The UAE government also announced the launch of the “Zero Government Bureaucracy” program to simplify and reduce government procedures and eliminate unnecessary procedures and requirements.

The UAE government launched the new UAE Government Excellence Model to be a unified government reference in the areas of excellence, leadership and comprehensive quality. It also launched the new generation of future design tools with the aim of enabling government agencies to design practical and impactful initiatives and projects that enhance the UAE’s readiness for the future, and the “Achievement Catalysts” programme, to develop… Capabilities of transformational project officials in ministries and federal government agencies.