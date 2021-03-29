Shorouk Awad (Dubai)

Engineer Aisha Al-Abdouli, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Assistant Undersecretary for the Green Development and Climate Change Sector at the Agency, confirmed that the UAE, in the context of its continuous efforts to reduce the causes of climate change and enhance the capabilities to adapt to its repercussions, is currently preparing to implement two plans, the first of which is the adoption of the first national law in the region for climate change. And which will represent a general umbrella for all efforts and procedures for climate action at the state level, and the second of them: work to activate the “Emirates Network for Climate Research” project, which was launched by the Ministry last January, to form an integrated platform for climate research in the Middle East region, in cooperation with many institutions Academic and research studies in the region, to provide scientific studies that clarify the nature of the region’s current and future vulnerability to climate change and the requirements for adapting to its repercussions.

Al-Abdouli stated in statements to Al-Ittihad that the repercussions left by the Corona pandemic on all fields and sectors worldwide, especially the economic sector, contributed to the return of environment and climate issues to the forefront of international attention, especially with the adoption by most countries of the concept of green recovery for the post-stage. Corona », and the international arena is now witnessing accelerated moves to stimulate and advance the pace of global movement to confront climate change as the most threatening challenge to the future of life on the planet, as the United States of America returned to the list of supporters of climate action, and was invited to a summit in this regard, which is the summit of climate leaders, In general, the international community is preparing for the new session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate.

She stressed that the UAE is one of the most important players and influential in the process of climate action regionally and globally, as it has adopted, since its accession to the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, as the first country in the region, a pioneering model based on transforming all challenges into growth opportunities, and ensuring a comprehensive balance between the continuity of economic growth. Protecting the environment, pointing out that the two plans are the best evidence of its continuous efforts to reduce the causes of climate change and enhance the capabilities to adapt to its repercussions.

Al-Abdouli said: “The new session of the Conference of the States Parties (COP 26), with what it will contain in terms of discussions and negotiations for climate action, and the evaluation of the contributions previously identified by countries, will represent a strongly supportive and stimulating step for the process of protecting the planet from the most dangerous challenge to its future and ability. Life to go on. ”

Green recovery

She added: “The current global trend to adopt the concept of green recovery as a mechanism to restore activity and economic growth from the slowdown caused by the (Covid-19) pandemic increases the importance of (COP 26), and attaches great hopes to it to motivate countries to raise the ceiling of their nationally determined contributions to keep pace with growth requirements. At a rapid and environmentally friendly rate at the same time, this is what the UAE initiated, by announcing the second report of its nationally determined contributions last December, in which it raised the ceiling of these contributions and the level of its local and global efforts to work for the climate, and presented the world with a model for real action to protect the planet, And ensuring a better future for current and future generations. ”

She pointed out that the UAE’s march in working for any issue is based on starting the achievement first: then announcing the directions of this work, which was followed in its second report of its specific national contributions, as the state has set new targets to start working on actually achieving them, which confirms the seriousness of the work. For the sake of climate and for a sustainable future, ”noting that“ the report included a set of axes for contributions, which are the axis of reducing emissions, the axis of mitigating climate change, and the axis of adaptation to the repercussions.

Reducing emissions

By asking about the goal of reducing emissions in all economic sectors, as it is one of the nationally determined contributions of the UAE within its ambition and commitment to continue reducing its emissions of greenhouse gases, leading to a reduction of 23.5% from the normal business situation for the year 2030, which is equivalent to an absolute reduction of emissions by about 70 million tons ? I affirmed that this goal is an affirmation of the state’s commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement as it is the best option to deal with the problem of climate change repercussions and efforts to limit and adapt to it, and many national initiatives and projects come to support this goal by using the latest green technologies, and increasing the use and spread of renewable energy solutions, And work on planting thousands of trees, over the next few years.

Mitigating change

She indicated that the state is committed, within raising the ceiling for the nationally determined contributions, to develop and increase the share of local clean energy to reach a production capacity of 14 gigawatts by 2030, compared to only 100 megawatts in 2015 and the capacity it has achieved so far of 2.4 gigawatts in 2020, reaching The total volume of domestic investments in clean energy projects is $ 40 billion so far. It is also committed to continuing to implement an integrated system of measures aimed at reducing the level of emissions in the sectors of “energy, transport, industry, services, agriculture and waste.” It created the region’s first commercial network of carbon capture, use and storage, to promote the deployment of this critical technology to reduce carbon emissions.

Coping with the repercussions

By asking about the goal of enhancing the capabilities to adapt to the repercussions of climate change? Aisha Al-Abdouli affirmed that the state, in raising the ceiling of its nationally determined contributions, is committed to continuing efforts to preserve coastal ecosystems, and the blue carbon project by planting millions of trees, including: mangroves, of which 30 million seedlings are planned to be planted by 2030, and it is also committed to continuing the system of adoption Sustainable and climate-smart farming systems, expanding efforts to reduce levels of food waste, and promote sustainable production and consumption behaviors.

She indicated that the Ministry was and still supports efforts to adapt to the repercussions of climate change, as it launched the National Program for Adaptation to this Change, with the aim of assessing the risks it poses to the main sectors in the country (energy, infrastructure, environment and health), in addition to the insurance sector. Through it, the most important risks that these sectors face due to climate change and the requirements and mechanisms to enhance their resilience to adapt to these repercussions.

Enabling factors

Aisha Al-Abdouli pointed out that the contributions identified the most important enabling factors adopted by the state to enhance its work for the climate, and to increase the capabilities of all sectors to confront this change, reduce its intensity and adapt to its repercussions, and included the state’s adoption of the transformation system towards an environmentally friendly green economy, and the adoption of the general environment policy for the UAE. And the UAE’s circular economy policy, which the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has worked to prepare in cooperation with all its strategic partners from the government and private sectors. Factors also included promoting the use of the latest technologies in developing all sectors to ensure their sustainability, noting that the country has invested in 70 countries around the world in Projects with a total value of more than $ 16.8 billion, and more than $ 400 million in aid, financing and soft loans for clean energy projects around the world.