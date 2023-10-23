The Emirati humanitarian team, present in the Chadian city of Umm Djers, continues its efforts to identify the needs of Sudanese refugees and the local community, by organizing field visits to the villages and towns surrounding the city.

In this context, the team, which consists of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, and the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works, and works in cooperation with the UAE Aid Coordination Office, distributed 200 food baskets to a number of villages affiliated with the city of Umm Bell, includes the main food items that include rice, flour, sugar, oils, cereals, baby milk and other essential needs of families.

Mabkhout Ali Al Mansouri, Emirates Red Crescent official in the city of Umm Jars, said that the food baskets that were distributed targeted families residing in villages in the Burdwani area in the city, indicating that the humanitarian team will then move to other areas that have not previously received aid.

He added that the team distributes food baskets directly to the beneficiary families where they are located, in the presence of officials from the villages and a representative of the Chadian government, explaining that the field visits carried out by the team have greatly contributed to identifying the needs of the residents of the region and identifying on the ground the nature of the situation and the reality of the conditions that the local population is experiencing. .

Al Mansouri stressed that the UAE humanitarian team in Chad is very keen, based on the directives of the wise leadership, to implement its assigned humanitarian program and provide all forms of support and assistance to Sudanese refugees and the local community in the city of Umm Jars, and in more than one location at the same time until food and humanitarian aid reaches the people. The largest possible number of residents of the region.

The beneficiary families expressed their great happiness with this aid, which confirms the UAE’s keenness to alleviate their suffering as a result of the difficult circumstances they are going through. They thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” for providing this humanitarian aid, which comes at a time of great distress. In desperate need of it.