The UAE Human Resources Development Council in Dubai and the L’Oréal Middle East Group signed a memorandum of understanding within the framework of the Council’s keenness to build partnerships with various strategic sectors in the private sector in support of Emiratisation efforts in the country and to create sustainable career paths full of development opportunities for citizens.

The memorandum was signed by Mona Mohammed Abdullah Buhumaid Al Tamimi, Executive Director of the Future Resources Sector in the Human Resources Department of the Government of Dubai, on behalf of the Emirates Human Resources Development Council in Dubai, and Jean-Dominique de Ravignan, Director of Human Resources at L’Oréal Middle East, at an event at the Council’s headquarters in the presence of His Excellency Abdullah Ali Al Falasi, Vice President of the Emirates Human Resources Development Council and Director General of the Human Resources Department of the Government of Dubai, Laurent Duvet, Managing Director of L’Oréal Middle East, and Abdulaziz Al Falahi, General Supervisor of Employment at the Human Resources Development Council. Emirati.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Chairman of the UAE Human Resources Development Council in Dubai, said: “This strategic partnership with L’Oréal Middle East is part of our keenness to support Emiratisation plans.

He added, “Since the establishment of the council, we have been keen to build a network of partnerships with strategic sectors in the private sector that are new in attracting national competencies, especially those that allow finding professional paths and real job opportunities for citizens, in order to translate the leadership’s vision and contribute to the success of strategic plans such as the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. Emiratisation is not just about finding jobs, but giving citizens real opportunities to participate in building the future of the UAE, and through these partnerships we allow the private sector and international companies in Dubai to benefit from citizens’ understanding of the needs of markets locally and in the region. The fruits of this cooperation are not It is limited to finding competencies that meet the requirements of the strategic sectors only, but rather to contribute to the prosperity and prosperity of the UAE.”

For his part, Laurent Duvey, Managing Director of L’Oreal Middle East, said: “We are honored to cooperate with the UAE Human Resources Development Council in order to enhance Emiratisation efforts in the country by providing developmental professional opportunities to attract Emiratis, bearing in mind that youth empowerment programs were and still are an integral part of the core goals of our group, which is embodied by ‘Lakum’, a professional development program designed specifically for UAE nationals with the aim of providing integrated training, counseling sessions and workshops. With our long-term presence in the UAE, this initiative confirms our firm commitment to developing a skilled workforce that will advance the economy and support national plans in terms of human resources.”

This cooperation between the UAE Human Resources Development Council in Dubai and the L’Oréal Middle East Group stems from a common vision of the two teams to support Emiratisation and enrich the capabilities of citizens in a way that supports and integrates the Emiratisation efforts in the UAE as a whole. This partnership will include the creation of programs and initiatives that provide citizens with the necessary quality skills, training, and professional opportunities in the industries included in L’Oréal’s fields of work.

It is worth mentioning that the Emirates Human Resources Development Council in Dubai was established by a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, may God protect him, and includes in its membership representatives from the government and private sectors. Emirate in accordance with the sectors of strategic priority, and the Council seeks in a sustainable manner to activate partnerships and integration with national efforts and the government and private sectors.