Abu Dhabi (WAM)

In March and April 2021, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation hosted two training workshops in partnership with Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs Authority in the United Kingdom, with the aim of supporting the country’s efforts in combating money laundering and terrorist financing.

The two workshops, presented by a team of experts in the United Kingdom, provided an opportunity to exchange the latest developments in the field of combating money laundering and terrorist financing, as part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to raise awareness, build capacity and technical expertise in this field. A group of Emirati institutions participated in the two workshops, including the Ministry of Economy, the Federal Customs Authority, and the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates. The two workshops were designed to share the UK’s experience in combating money laundering and terrorist financing, with a focus on a number of key themes, including: Money and terrorist financing associated with money service companies, including remittance markets, currency exchange, check cashing, and money laundering in high-risk sectors, such as corporate service providers, credit services, the real estate sector, the valuables dealers sector, and the importance of information exchange, through Plan and prepare for open source investigations, and other detailed investigations by the government.

Amna Fikry, Director of Economic and Commercial Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said: “We are pleased to be partners with the British side in these technical workshops, which cover a number of important areas within the system of combating money laundering and terrorist financing. This cooperation and knowledge exchange is part of the broader measures taken by the UAE to build and strengthen the capabilities required to confront financial crimes, and build a stronger and more sustainable financial system. This trend comes in light of placing efforts to combat money laundering and terrorist financing among the most important strategic priorities of the UAE, as we look forward to strengthening our partnerships with the United Kingdom and other international bodies in this regard.

For his part, Simon York, Director of Investigation Services at the British Customs Authority, said: Money laundering and terrorist financing are a global problem that requires concerted international efforts, bearing in mind that the United Kingdom is not the only country facing these threats.