Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)
The National Center of Meteorology in the UAE has announced the organization of the second Regional Meteorological Union “Asia” conference in the capital, Abu Dhabi, from 13 to 16 March. The conference aims to provide an attractive platform for national centers and authorities in the field of meteorology and hydrology to discuss the most important common issues and challenges, and to enhance regional cooperation and partnership among member states in order to implement the decisions and directives of the World Meteorological Organization, in light of regional priorities.
More than 150 eminent experts and permanent representatives of the countries of the second region “Asia” to the World Meteorological Organization will participate in the conference in attendance and through video communication technology, in addition to representatives of the offices and committees of the United Nations, including the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction and the United Nations Committee Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia.
The meeting will start with a high-level session on March 13 to discuss the mechanism for implementing the “Early Warning for All” initiative announced by the United Nations, with the participation of His Excellency Petrie Taalas, Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization, and Dr. Abdullah Al Mandous, Director General of the National Center of Meteorology and President Asian Meteorological Union, along with the ambassadors of the 35 member states of the Asian Meteorological Union.
Dr. Abdullah Al Mandous said: “The regional conference of the Asian Meteorological Union represents a valuable opportunity to discuss joint efforts to strengthen early warning systems at the level of the Asian Meteorological Union and improve the capabilities of the countries of the region to confront the risks of extreme weather events, as we expect this conference to produce positive results and important recommendations from It would open wider horizons for cooperation between the national meteorological bodies and centers to improve the level of monitoring and weather forecasting services, and to develop effective and coordinated response plans to confront various types of natural disasters.
He added that hosting the National Center of Meteorology for this meeting comes within the framework of the pioneering role it plays in building national and regional capacities in the field of meteorology, and its constant keenness to encourage research cooperation and the exchange of experiences and best practices in order to develop more accurate and reliable models in the field of weather forecasting, as well as to develop More effective and comprehensive strategies to reduce the risks of natural disasters, thus contributing to improving the capabilities and readiness of member states to face the repercussions of these disasters and reduce the losses resulting from them, in terms of loss of life and destruction of property and the environment.
The conference agenda will also include a number of specialized sessions that will be held from 14 to 16 March. These sessions will address technical issues related to early warning systems, meteorological and hydrological services infrastructure, as well as holding the Asian Meteorological Union Research Forum on the last day.
At the end of the meeting, the Union will issue a high-level statement on the United Nations initiative “Early Warning for All” in support of global efforts in the field of adaptation to climate change. to support this initiative.
It is worth noting that the “Early Warning for All” initiative has gained increasing importance recently in the framework of international efforts to confront the consequences of climate change, as His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Al Mandous, the official candidate for a country to head the World Meteorological Organization, announced that his election campaign focuses on accelerating the pace of coordinated international action. To achieve the call of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to establish early warning systems for all the world’s population within five years, by adopting the COP-27 action plan on activating early warning systems for all and supervising their implementation, while making sure that there are political, technical and financial solutions to accelerate the implementation process.
#UAE #hosts #conference #Asia #Regional #Meteorological #Union
Leave a Reply