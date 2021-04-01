Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The day after tomorrow, Sunday, April 4, the UAE will host the regional dialogue on climate action, which will be held prior to the Climate Leaders Summit in Washington, DC, later this month, and in preparation for the convening of the Conference of States Parties to the United Nations Climate Change Convention / COP26 / . The regional dialogue will witness the participation of John Kerry, the US Presidential Envoy for Climate Change, Alok Sharma, Chair of the 26th session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, and a number of ministers and senior climate stakeholders from the Gulf Cooperation Council states, the Middle East and North Africa.

In line with its pioneering role in climate action and based on its long track record in supporting the environment and sustainability, the UAE has also invited the Director General of the International Renewable Energy Agency / IRENA /, Francesco Lacamera, to attend the regional climate change dialogue that focuses on national and regional preparations for the 26th session of the Conference of States Parties. In the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change / COP26 /, which will be held between 1 and 12 November 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland, which brings together many countries to accelerate efforts to achieve the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and the UAE’s special envoy for climate change affairs – on this occasion – said: “Thanks to the sound vision of wise leadership, the UAE views advanced climate action as it provides great opportunities to promote the growth of the economy, its diversification, the exchange of knowledge and the refinement of skills , As well as contributing to finding practical solutions to face a global challenge that affects all societies around the world.

His Excellency added: “We are pleased to host this regional climate change dialogue in the UAE, and we welcome all the participants and representatives, and we look forward with great importance to holding the regional climate change dialogue in Abu Dhabi with the participation of John Kerry, the US President’s Envoy on Climate Change, and Alok Sharma, President of the 26th session of the Conference of Nations. United Nations Conference on Climate Change, and many representatives of large economies in the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Middle East and North Africa, ”explaining that“ the UAE has demonstrated a strong and long-term commitment to progressive climate action and has worked to promote sustainable development efforts in various parts of the world, and we are all confident that we will be able to “During this regional dialogue, from creating greater momentum to move forward in accelerating the pace of climate action.”

His Excellency said: “In conjunction with the global endeavors to find new paths to recover from the repercussions of the“ Covid-19 ”pandemic, the visit of the US presidential envoy comes to support our joint efforts to develop a specific approach that contributes to integrating roles, joining efforts and finding smart and sustainable solutions to reduce the impacts of climate change.

His Excellency continued: “We are already witnessing pioneering models in climate action throughout our region, including the ‘Green Middle East Initiative’ recently announced by the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The regional climate change dialogue will provide a platform to unify the efforts of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, the Middle East and North Africa in order to reach advanced and practical solutions that can help the countries of the world achieve their climate goals, while achieving sustainable growth based on technology. ”

Building more momentum on ways to adapt to climate challenges

Alok Sharma, President of the Twenty-sixth Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26), said: “It is extremely important for the countries of the world to cooperate to address the challenges of climate change, so that these countries present ‘zero’ and other targets related to reducing emissions in the near term. / Nationally Determined Contributions for 2030 / In order to keep the global temperature rise at 1.5 ° C.

He added: “There is no doubt that moving to a clean economy can be of great benefit to all of us by creating job opportunities, stimulating sustainable development, and securing clean air. We are already starting to see real progress in this regard, as the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Middle East and North Africa are well positioned to take advantage of the economic opportunities of this transformation. ” He added: “As the implications of climate change are already evident to everyone in the region, the United Kingdom will seek to benefit from its presidency of the Conference of States Parties (COP26) to build more momentum on ways to adapt to climate challenges in a way that helps preserve countries, societies and individuals from Implications of climate change ». The regional climate change dialogue will provide a specialized platform for participating countries to exchange experiences on their responses to climate change and build the momentum needed to advance global ambitions in preparation for the convening of the United Nations Climate Conference (COP26). The dialogue will enable the United States of America and the participating countries from the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Middle East and North Africa region to search for new areas of cooperation in the field of mitigating the impacts of climate change, adapting to it and focusing on the economic opportunities provided by climate action.

Topics for research and discussion include accelerating the adoption of renewable energy solutions, exploring the potential of new carbon-free energy sources, such as green and blue hydrogen, increasing the impact of climate change mitigation technologies, including carbon capture, use and storage, and reducing the carbon intensity of hydrocarbon fuels. The world will continue to depend on it during the energy transition. The dialogue will also cover ways to adapt to the accelerating impacts of climate change of particular concern to the region, such as food and water security, mitigating desertification and preserving the environment.

Participants will seek to develop a common understanding of the priorities for climate action, and to develop a roadmap for cooperation in preparation for the United Nations Climate Conference.

The UAE is one of the leading countries in developing renewable energy solutions and sources and other technologies to reduce the effects of climate change. At the local level, the clean energy capacity in the UAE is close to reaching 14 gigawatts by 2030, including solar and nuclear energy. 100 GW in 2015, and 2.4 GW in 2020.

The UAE has developed the Al Reyada facility, which is the first commercial industrial scale network in the region to capture, use and store carbon, and its efforts are continuing to accelerate the adoption of this technology, which is very important to reduce carbon emissions and mitigate the effects of climate change.

It should be noted that the UAE was the first Gulf country to sign and ratify the Paris Climate Agreement, and its nationally determined contribution represents the first goal announced in the region to reduce emissions in various aspects of the economy.

The UAE Cabinet approved the second nationally determined contributions last December, which include continuing to work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to achieve a 23.5% reduction from business as usual by 2030. This goal is expected to translate into an absolute emission reduction of around 70 million tons.