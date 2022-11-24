The UAE hosted the meeting of the Stability Group of the International Coalition Against Daesh, chaired by His Excellency Sultan Muhammad Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs, and jointly led by the UAE, Germany and the United States, and in the presence of members of the group, which was held at the headquarters of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting focused on discussing many issues related to supporting stability in areas liberated from the terrorist organization ISIS in Syria and Iraq, and financing needs to re-support refugees and displaced persons in Al-Hol and Al-Jada camps, reintegrating them into society, providing health and educational services and other basic services such as energy, providing livelihoods and job opportunities, and promoting Food and water security.

During his opening speech, His Excellency Al Shamsi stressed that the UAE is determined to continue its participation in the international efforts exerted to achieve the requirements of stability in the areas liberated from the terrorist organization ISIS in Syria and Iraq, within the framework of the international coalition against ISIS, which aims during the next stage to ensure the successful return of the displaced and refugees to their communities in the liberated areas. .

His Excellency indicated that the meeting is an opportunity to share views, explore new ways of cooperation and expand the efforts of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, especially in the long term.