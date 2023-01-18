The United Arab Emirates will host the next edition of the “Global Future Councils” meetings in October 2023, as part of the UAE’s keenness to support the efforts made to study and anticipate the future in a number of vital and developmental sectors, exchange experiences and find appropriate solutions for all issues that take up a large space. Of importance at the international level, including environmental and developmental sustainability and enhancing readiness for the future.

The announcement came within the framework of the partnership agreement, which was signed with the World Economic Forum held in Switzerland, where the agreement was signed by His Excellency Abdullah Lootah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange, Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office, representing the UAE government, and Saadia Zahidi, Director General The World Economic Forum represented the Forum, in the presence of a group of personalities, government officials and decision makers.

The next edition of the Global Future Councils will host more than 500 international experts and thinkers, in addition to government officials and representatives of international organizations and academics to develop future plans that define the directions of “Davos” 2024.

The agreement aims to strengthen partnership with the Forum in order to consolidate the principles of dialogue and coordination at the international level, in a way that contributes to achieving a better future for all humanity, as the UAE continues its endeavors to support the process of communication and cooperation between government agencies, private institutions and other companies and stakeholders, to activate common platforms that It aims to build capacities and train skills by organizing workshops and integrated training programs within all vital sectors.

A global platform for shaping the future.

The councils are a global platform that is held annually and brings together elite scholars, thinkers, and future leaders. It aims to exchange knowledge and design innovative solutions to meet future challenges, through an open dialogue that brings together scholars, thinkers, and researchers in the future, its sectors, horizons, and perceptions.

The UAE’s hosting of this event reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and the directives of his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” in establishing The values ​​of joint cooperation and focus on the importance of concerted efforts to enhance opportunities for development and cooperation between different countries of the world, in preparation for the future.

In this context, His Excellency Abdullah Lootah said: “The cooperation between the UAE government and the World Economic Forum – Davos is not the first of its kind. In 2016, the UAE signed an agreement with the Forum to host the four editions of the annual meetings. Today, the country is completing The UAE is exerting its efforts to enhance the language of dialogue and consolidate the concepts of cooperation and convergence on all thorny issues and pivotal issues in the world, by hosting the Global Future Councils in its next edition in November 2023 in the Emirate of Dubai.

The UAE… a global center for the future.

His Excellency Lootah stressed the UAE’s keenness, under its wise leadership, to enhance its pioneering role as a major player on the global stage and a major partner in decision-making, and to unify global efforts and partnerships, by hosting a global platform capable of analyzing future trends and identifying potential future challenges and opportunities.

He added: “The global future councils have become an active contributor to spreading knowledge around the world and designing innovative solutions to future challenges. Experts, thinkers and decision-makers from around the world gather in the UAE to discuss mechanisms for adapting to the radical and rapid changes taking place in global economies and societies, and foreseeing the future in its various possible components by finding appropriate solutions and tools in all fields.

For his part, Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and President of the World Economic Forum, said: “The UAE is a major partner of the World Economic Forum, based on its keenness to prioritize dialogue and exchange of experiences to meet the challenges facing the world today, which need concerted efforts in order to bring about change. sustainable positive.

Schwab expressed his happiness with the partnership that brought together the Forum and the United Arab Emirates to host the next edition of the “Global Future Councils” meetings in November 2023.

Future forecasters and experts from dozens of countries around the world participate in the annual meetings of the Global Future Councils, where they meet in a number of sessions that discuss prospects for vital sectors and map their future growth.

The global future councils aim to discuss the future of strategic sectors, and to draw visions and integrated future plans.