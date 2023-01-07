Next Monday, the 46th Arab Police and Security Leaders Conference will kick off in Abu Dhabi, with the attendance of all Arab public security leaders and representatives of Arab and international bodies and organizations.

The conference will discuss the results of implementing the recommendations of the forty-fifth conference of Arab police and security leaders and a number of pressing issues, including the central issue of money laundering crimes and the importance of the role of the official security spokesman.

The two-day conference will also discuss the results of the coordination meeting of representatives of the concerned authorities in the Arab countries to consider ways to enhance cooperation between them in the field of combating terrorism and organized crime, as well as the recommendations of the conferences of heads of security sectors and the meetings of the committees held within the framework of the General Secretariat during the year 2022. The meeting will listen to a report On the work of the Arab Police Sports Federation for the year 2022, in addition to setting the date, place and agenda for the (47) conference of police and security leaders, and a presentation of a number of distinguished Arab security experiences.