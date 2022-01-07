Dubai (WAM)

The UAE will host the 19th Conference of Ministers Responsible for Higher Education and Scientific Research in the Arab World, organized by the Ministry of Education, in cooperation with the Arab Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO). The conference aims to enhance Arab cooperation in the field of higher education and scientific research, in a way that contributes to achieving development, prosperity, progress, sustainability of knowledge, and knowledge and technological progress.

The Ministry of Education had participated in the eighteenth conference hosted by Algeria.

The recommendations of the Algiers conference included inviting ALECSO to cooperate with the UAE to benefit from its experience in the smart learning system, discuss mechanisms for raising the performance of university and research institutions in the Arab world, and adopt a project to pilot the latest findings of the smart learning system, which has been developed since 2010.

Dr. Hamad Al Yahyai extended an open invitation to all members and organizations to visit the UAE and see what has been accomplished, as the UAE has proactively achieved the recommendations of the 17th and 18th conference, allowing all countries in the region to benefit from their extensive experiences in the radical education reform outcomes that have been adopted and supported by the wise leadership. On the sidelines of the conference, Al Yahyai met with HE Abdelbaki Bin Zayan, Algerian Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, and ways of cooperation in the fields of scientific research and technology were reviewed and official visits were exchanged.

The State delegation participating in the conference also met the Secretary-General of the Algerian Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and the Director of the University of Algiers, and visited the art exhibition accompanying the conference, in addition to another visit to the University of Algiers. Al Yahyai said: The UAE, under the directives of the wise leadership, is accepting its 2071 centennial, at an accelerated pace, with the element of time to achieve all aspects of prosperity and development to achieve prosperity for future generations, and to anticipate the future of education, knowledge, innovation and technological and digital development.

He stressed that hosting the next session enhances the state’s position and distinction at the regional and international levels, in addition to the importance of the event, which represents a platform for dialogue, consultation and cooperation between Arab countries to develop higher education and scientific research systems, and support projects implemented by ALECSO to promote joint Arab action in the fields of education, culture and science.