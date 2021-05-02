Abu Dhabi (WAM)

During the last months of March and April, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation hosted US government officials to hold a series of virtual meetings and workshops, which are expected to continue in the following months to cover a range of issues related to anti-money laundering and combating terrorist financing.

These meetings are an essential part of the ongoing technical partnerships for capacity-building organized by the UAE with many countries, in which multiple institutions from different parts of the country have participated in them that have benefited from the exchange of knowledge, techniques and skills in this field.

These virtual meetings and workshops, in which the Treasury Department, the State Department, and the US Department of Justice and Homeland Security participated, focused on a range of AML / CFT issues, including combating trade-based money laundering schemes, and conducting investigations into combating money laundering and terrorist financing, from Through the use of advanced data analytical techniques, and modern investigation methods for anti-proliferation issues. The meetings highlighted the importance of international cooperation and the critical role of financial information, public-private partnerships, and local coordination in combating money laundering and terrorist financing.

Amna Fikry, Director of Economic and Commercial Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said: “I would like to thank the United States government for sharing best practices and technical skills in the field of combating money laundering and terrorist financing .. The UAE is fully committed to preventing all forms of financial crimes. A comprehensive understanding of the threat posed by the crime of money laundering and terrorist financing constitutes a major focus of the state’s approach to minimizing the risks posed by this crime. She added: “Raising awareness of money laundering and terrorist financing crimes, what should be looked for in financial transactions, and raising the alarm about suspicious activity, are all basic factors that better prepare us to combat this threat. We look forward to continuing our technical partnership with the United States in the future. ”

The joint sessions hosted by the United States are a major part of the UAE’s broad efforts to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing, including initiatives to facilitate domestic and international cooperation and coordination in this regard.

In October 2020, the Department of State and International Cooperation, the US State Department and the US Treasury held the US-UAE technical session on economic sanctions and money laundering, where recommendations to combat evasion from sanctions issued by the United States were discussed, and the UAE’s national strategy on combating money laundering and financing Terrorism / 2020-2023 /.