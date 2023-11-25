Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

A unique, environmentally friendly architectural style distinguishes the new headquarters of the Permanent Mission of the UAE to the United Nations in New York, which is located in midtown Manhattan in New York City, a short distance from the United Nations Headquarters.

The State Headquarters attracts the attention of all its visitors because of its unique style inspired by the architectural style in Manhattan, while adding the features of the Emirati identity that distinguish it, as the project forms a lasting legacy for the state in New York City.

But what is most attractive about the new headquarters is that it is environmentally friendly, as it takes into account all the standards that would protect the environment from pollution, within the framework of the UAE’s pioneering role in achieving sustainable development and confronting the repercussions of climate change by shifting towards sustainability and clean energy.

The headquarters’ design is characterized by sustainability, such as saving energy and water, reducing carbon dioxide emissions, and improving indoor air quality, since its completion and operation in April 2021.

The building received the gold level according to the LEED classification. It consists of nine floors, 145 feet high, and a total area of ​​80,000 square feet. It includes offices equipped with the latest technologies and amenities designed to create a modern and distinctive work environment.

Green and environmentally friendly architecture in the Emirates is considered part of a diverse and integrated package of tools to transform the country’s cities into green global cities, in which the environmental dimension forms the core of this transformation, within the framework of an ambitious vision and comprehensive strategy aimed at achieving sustainable development.

Environment and climate expert Dr. Osama Salam said that green buildings are buildings that are designed, built, and operated in a way that takes into account the environment and preserves natural resources. They rely on environmentally friendly technologies and materials to save energy and water and use renewable materials.

Regarding the importance of green buildings, he explained that they have many environmental, economic and social benefits, such as protecting the environment by helping to reduce carbon emissions and energy and water consumption, which contributes to reducing climate change and protecting the environment. It also works to improve the quality of life by providing a healthier and more comfortable indoor environment for residents, as it is characterized by good air quality, appropriate humidity levels, and natural lighting, according to Salam.

He stressed that the UAE is committed to building a green and sustainable economy, and has launched many initiatives in this field, including the UAE Green Development Strategy, which is a long-term national strategy that aims to make the UAE a global leader in the field of green development.

The UAE’s experiences in this field extend to the Dubai Real Estate Sustainability Initiative, which aims to make Dubai an environmentally friendly city by 2050, in addition to Masdar City, which is a model sustainable city built in Abu Dhabi.

He pointed out that as a result of these initiatives, the UAE has become a leader in the field of green buildings in the Middle East and North Africa region.