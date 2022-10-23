The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure stated that the land transport law issued by the state during the past years has contributed to strengthening the state’s position in the field of land transport and its global leadership in road transport and road quality, and achieving a sustainable environment and infrastructure while preserving the environment to achieve a complete balance between economic and social development. Providing a distinguished and sustainable global transport system that keeps pace with the development, economic, commercial, tourism, social, cultural and environmental context of the country.

The ministry explained in a press statement that the land transport law also contributed to achieving a pioneering performance in the field of environmental sustainability, as it was prepared to find a leading global transport system that meets the needs in an environmentally sustainable, safe, reliable and more effective manner, and also contributed to advancing the economic development process. It also helped enhance the level of safety on federal roads, reduce the cost of periodic maintenance, and support the goals of the Climate Neutrality Strategic Initiative 2050, by reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

In addition, the UAE has transport facilities and infrastructure that are among the best and most developed at the global level. These structures and the road network and other means of transportation are integrated to link the regions of the country to each other to support the sustainable growth it has achieved in various vital sectors, especially economic, commercial and tourism. Social and urban interdependence in the country, in a way that ensures easy and safe transportation for passengers, travelers and goods, in addition to owning a federal road network with international specifications capable of meeting the increasing demand for road transport and ensuring sustainable development. The length of the traffic lanes of the federal roads reached 4,288 km.

In order to enhance the country’s efforts to reduce traffic congestion and road safety measures, and to save time and effort for federal road users, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has taken practical steps, most notably the establishment of 15 truck breaks, with a capacity of 20 trucks for each break, while the Ministry’s qualitative initiatives contributed to protecting The environment, and reducing carbon emissions from trucks, as well as extending the life span of roads by an average of 25%, as well as achieving the elements of security and safety on the federal road, and the safety of road users, by supporting traffic safety goals.

The land transport law, in addition to the distinguished initiatives, contributed to strengthening the UAE’s position regionally and globally as a global center for leadership and excellence and its global leadership in the road sector, by maintaining the road infrastructure. In the logistical field, in addition to making a qualitative leap in the land transport system in the country.

It is worth noting that Federal Law No. 9 of 2011 on land transport stressed the need to obtain a license from the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, before engaging in a land transport activity, and that the law requires everyone working in transport in the Emirates to hold an operating card, which contributes to overcoming obstacles. On the federal roads, which are overcrowded by means of land transport of trucks and light cars, where the law contributed to the provision of parking spaces for buses and trucks and their operation at peak hours, which contributes to achieving security and safety elements on the road and the safety of trucks during transporting goods.

While the United Arab Emirates is taking steady and confident steps in implementing the land transport law, for its role in regulating the land transport sector and licensing and registering trucks and buses so that there are accurate statistics of their numbers, owners and types, in addition to regulating environmental protection in light of the increase in the number of these means on the country’s roads