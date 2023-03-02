For the twenty-fifth day in a row, the United Arab Emirates continued to send relief aid to those affected by the earthquake in Syria, which comes as part of Operation (The Gallant Knight 2). The number of flights to Syria has reached 134 cargo planes so far, loaded with food and medical supplies weighing 4,413 tons.

The Joint Operations Command, within Operation “The Gallant Knight 2”, and in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection and the Emirates Red Crescent, presented the Syrian Republic with 10 ambulances equipped with the latest modern technical equipment, in continuation of the state’s efforts to provide relief to the brothers in Syria after the earthquake that affected it.

Dr. Salem Al-Falasi, who is in charge of following up on the special needs of the medical and health sectors in Syria, said: “Since our presence after the earthquake occurred in Syria until now, we have been following the health situation closely, by visiting a number of hospitals, seeing their conditions, and monitoring their needs for medical supplies and medicines, as part of the recovery phase.” and rehabilitation.”

Dr. Al-Falasi confirmed that the basic needs of the health sector in Lattakia were provided with the support of the wise leadership, which directed the provision of all basic needs for hospitals in order to enhance health services and provide the best care for patients.

Mohammed Khamis Al Kaabi, head of the Emirates Red Crescent delegation in Syria, affirmed the continuation of providing full support to those affected by the earthquake, as food parcels were distributed to those affected, visiting patients in hospitals, as well as providing them with moral support, in addition to examining the needs of the health sector in terms of health and medical supplies, basic medicines and foodstuffs. .

Al-Kaabi revealed that work is currently underway to prepare an integrated shelter camp for those whose homes were damaged by the earthquake, and their conditions will be closely monitored and their basic needs will be provided.