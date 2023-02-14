The Minister of Economy, Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri, affirmed that the UAE has become an example to follow in overcoming global economic challenges in recent years.

* The UAE government was able to find quick and flexible policies in order to revive the economy following the Corona pandemic.

* When the economies of the region grow, the number of job opportunities increases, and with the increase in reliance on technology, it is necessary to upgrade skills in the labor market.

* The region has the highest youth unemployment rate worldwide.