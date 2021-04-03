Shorouk Awad (Dubai)

Today, the United Arab Emirates is witnessing a stage of development and prosperity thanks to the insightful vision of our wise leadership, its directives and its endless support for all efforts that guarantee a bright future in the near and long terms and build a diversified economy that contributes to achieving that vision. Providing innovative development opportunities that contribute to achieving economic diversification and sustainable growth, including rapid growth in the clean and renewable energy sector, remarkable investment in sustainable cities and green buildings, in addition to the steady increase of green spaces and care for natural reserves, and the launch of a set of strategies, programs, initiatives, projects and mechanisms for dealing With the effects of climate change.

The role of the UAE on the regional scene is increasing exponentially and rapidly in the face of the challenges of climate change that have emerged recently and are threatening some countries, and this increase was not a momentary one, but rather was an inevitable result of the country’s early awareness of the great dangers that climate change may cause on the planet in the future, such as rising degrees Temperature, humidity, sea level, precipitation, and weather extremes such as tropical cyclones.

Three goals

The state has made tremendous efforts to mitigate the effects of that change, with the aim of protecting our economy, environment and society. The first of these efforts is the “National Climate Change Plan 2017-2050”, which developed an integrated national framework to unify all efforts, set priorities and fill gaps, and ensure cooperation between the government and private sectors. The plan is mainly based on the UAE Vision 2021, the National Strategy for Green Development and the National Green Agenda 2030-2015, focusing on three basic objectives, namely managing greenhouse gas emissions while maintaining economic growth. The country has made great progress in the field of inventorying and managing greenhouse gas emissions, as it is the first goal of the national plan for climate change, as a unified and comprehensive framework has been set up to measure emissions and prepare reports, and an integrated monitoring, reporting and verification system has been developed by applying international best practices, and a national climate information system has been developed to take advantage of them. In support of scientific research and forecasting the repercussions of climate change on the country.

Voluntary actions

In light of the high rate of greenhouse gas emissions at the national level, the country has taken voluntary measures to mitigate climate change, and these proactive measures come as part of its efforts to place the task of reducing these emissions and switching to clean energy as a top priority. A wide variety of strategies, plans, projects and initiatives in various fields.

Among the most important strategies for reducing emissions are the “Emirates Energy Strategy 2050”, which aims to diversify energy sources and raise the share of renewable and clean energy in the national energy mix to ensure a balance between economic needs and environmental goals, and “Abu Dhabi Strategy for Demand Side Management and Rationalization of Energy Use 2030” aimed at reducing Electricity consumption by 22%, water by 32% by 2030, and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to secure 75% of Dubai’s energy needs from clean sources by 2050 and make Dubai a global center for clean energy and green economy.

National initiatives

With regard to clean energy projects, the UAE has begun to launch a set of national initiatives and take a series of measures to curb climate change and adapt to its repercussions in various sectors, all based on anticipating the future and employing innovative technologies, solutions and best practices. Solar System in Abu Dhabi, with a production capacity of 100 megawatts, to be the first solar energy project in the country, followed by the inauguration of the first phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Energy Complex projects in Dubai, then the second phase in 2017, and then the implementation of the third phase to reach the production capacity Solar energy in Dubai when operational in early 2020 to more than 1000 megawatts, and the “Noor Abu Dhabi Solar Energy” plant in Abu Dhabi in 2019, with a production capacity of 1,177 megawatts, covering the needs of 90,000 people, and contributing to reducing carbon emissions by about one million metric tons annually. And the Barakah nuclear energy project in the Al Dhafra region in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The production capacity of the four reactors is 5.6 gigawatts, and other projects.

Economic resource

Converting waste into energy represents one of the important means in the integrated waste management strategy and transforming it from an environmental burden into an economic resource within the circular economy and green economy approach, and it also contributes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions resulting from the waste sector and the power generation sector together. Projects for converting waste into energy sources and alternative fuels, as the construction works of the Sharjah station for converting waste into energy with a capacity of 30 megawatts began by converting more than 300 thousand tons of waste annually, and the foundation stone for the station for converting waste to alternative fuel was laid in Umm Al Quwain in 2013. 2019, with a production capacity of 300 thousand tons of alternative fuel suitable for use, as an alternative to coal in the cement industry.

Rationalization and efficiency

Rationalizing energy consumption and enhancing its efficiency is among the most important means of reducing emissions, given that electricity, water and transport sector generation are responsible for about two-thirds of emissions from the energy sector. Therefore, energy strategies and projects focus on these two areas (rationalization and efficiency) in a large way, and efforts in this area are distributed among A wide range of measures such as liberalizing fuel prices, improving vehicle fuels, and developing mass passenger transportation.

Green architecture

The buildings sector is the largest single source of greenhouse gas emissions at the global level, and the UAE has adopted the green architecture approach, which is considered one of the important tools in this aspect, especially in light of the urban renaissance in the country, and standards for this approach have been mandatory application in each of Abu Dhabi And Dubai, in addition to government buildings.

“Shams Dubai”

The UAE is implementing several programs to encourage homeowners to install solar panels to generate electricity and connect it to the public grid in a way that benefits both parties. In Dubai, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority launched the “Shams Dubai” initiative, which aims to encourage home and building owners to install photovoltaic panels to produce electricity from energy. In early 2017, the Department of Energy launched a similar initiative and issued a regulatory framework for the installation of small-scale photovoltaic solar panels, which regulates the installation of solar panels in residential units.

The National Climate Adaptation Program represents the second goal of the National Climate Change 2017-2050 plan, and it seeks to make the UAE the most prepared country in the world to face the repercussions of the climate change phenomenon, by laying down the necessary foundations for taking measures that ensure flexibility and durability of various economic and social sectors in the face of this change, as well as The program will contribute to an expanded and comprehensive assessment of the economic and social impacts that climate change may have at the state level, raising awareness of its risks and the importance of adaptation planning in the public and private sectors, and developing programs for this adaptation that include all economic and social sectors at the national and other levels.

Economic diversification

Promoting economic diversification in the country by adopting innovative solutions with the participation of the private sector is the third goal of the National Climate Change Strategy, and it aims to increase the involvement of the private sector in the development process in general, and climate change in particular, by providing effective systems and incentives, and the private sector is an important tributary of innovation. In addressing the challenges of sustainable development at the global level, as it possesses enormous expertise and capabilities to provide solutions in the areas of mitigating and adapting to climate change, and transforming the challenges of this into investment opportunities that make the country’s economy more diversified and innovative, and at the same time, more able to coexist with Effects of change.

Sustainable project financing

Financing sustainable projects is one of the mechanisms, as the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the UAE Central Bank have been promoting, since 2016, the concept of financing sustainable projects within the framework of the Dubai Declaration on Financing, which was launched in cooperation with the financial mechanism of the United Nations Environment Program, and so far more than 32 institutions have signed Finance operates its activities in the UAE on the advertisement, which includes a voluntary commitment to play a vital role in the financing sector and contribute to transforming the national economy into a green and sustainable economy, in addition to several specialized bodies on sustainable financing, such as the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group in the Environment Agency and the Dubai Sustainability Chamber network, And the private sector advisory board in the National Committee for Sustainable Development Goals, and many more.

Emirates Council for Climate Change

Within the proactive governmental mechanisms taken by the UAE to curb the repercussions of climate change, which is the exchange of knowledge and strengthening partnerships between the government and private sectors, as the formation of the Emirates Council for Climate Change and the Environment, headed by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, with the participation of members of the local and federal government and the private sector, with the aim of their participation In proposing the state’s general policy on climate change, the environment and green development, and among the tasks of the council is to propose general foundations for public and sectoral plans and projects to mitigate climate change and adapt to its effects, as well as oversee the implementation of the UAE strategy for green development, align federal and local strategies, and encourage partnership projects with the sector The private sector, in addition to defining the state’s position in international and regional negotiations, and promoting and developing scientific studies and research in areas related to the Ministry’s competences.

Environmental Economic Council

The Environmental and Economic Council, which operates under the umbrella of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, is one of the mechanisms referred to above, and aims to encourage the private sector to invest in pilot projects to include them in the country’s national contributions to the climate change file, and to involve them in innovative and advanced plans to achieve the goals of the strategic plans. Patriotism. The partnership between the public and private sectors allows benefiting from the consultations and best practices provided by the private sector, and the provision of advisory support to the Ministry to enhance and improve the services provided to the private sector and the business sector and expand the levels of cooperation and partnership in the commercial and economic field between the public and private sectors.