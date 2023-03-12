Ana Brnabic, Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia, met Abdullah Nasir Lootah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Knowledge Exchange and Competitiveness, Chairman of the Competitiveness Council, and the delegation of the UAE government as part of an official visit during which the UAE delegation participated in the business forum in Koponik, Serbia in its 30th edition, organized by the Serbian Association of Economists. From 5 to 8 March, which constitutes an annual European platform to discuss economic and social challenges, and highlight the efforts made by governments in these areas.

Anna Brnabich discussed with the delegation of the UAE government the developments of strategic cooperation in the areas of government modernization between the two countries, and ways to expand the areas of partnership that were launched in May 2022, which focuses on 13 work axes, the most important of which are: digital government, digital economy, science and innovation, and capacity building. government, business incubators, creative industries and tourism, education, programming, and artificial intelligence, and managed to complete 5,000 training hours, by organizing 80 knowledge workshops that contributed to raising the capacities of 1,300 trainees in the Serbian government.

The forum, which was held in partnership with the “MasterCard” company, and is considered the most important in Serbia and the region, gathered more than 1,500 participants, including government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, businessmen, investors, representatives of international financial organizations, and global experts.

Abdullah Lootah: The UAE government has developed proactive visions based on bringing about positive change

Abdullah Nasser Lootah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Knowledge Exchange and Competitiveness and Chairman of the Competitiveness Council, confirmed during his participation in a dialogue session during which he reviewed the UAE’s global competitiveness process, models of cooperation in government knowledge exchange from the UAE to the world, and that the UAE is led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” adopts future visions based on enhancing its capabilities and global competitiveness, through launching strategic partnerships and joint action programs. With friendly countries, which enhances its global positive impact.

He said that the UAE government adopts unique visions aimed at enhancing its global competitiveness based on two main goals: bringing about positive change in the lives of individuals, and designing exceptional strategies to advance the comprehensive development process, stressing the focus of the country’s leadership on developing an exceptional model that depends on enhancing common competitiveness that is based on Comprehensive cooperation between governments to ensure the transfer of the best pioneering expertise and successful experiences to the various governments of the world.

Abdullah Lootah added that the successes achieved by the UAE were the result of a comprehensive strategic direction set by the leadership, based on proactive planning. Enhancing levels of competitiveness and productivity, and establishing proactivity in building directions and readiness for the future.

Qualitative leaps for the UAE competitiveness march

Abdullah Lootah touched on the qualitative leaps achieved by the UAE in global indicators, as it topped 186 global indicators, became among the top five governments in the world within 339 indicators, and achieved one of the first ten positions in 508 global indicators, the most important of which is: it is topped by the “capability of politics” index. government to adapt” for the year 2022, which is measured by the Global Competitiveness Yearbook and issued by the Global Competitiveness Center of the International Institute for Administrative Development, the index of “lack of waste in government spending” and the index of “the country’s ability to attract talent” in the Prosperity Index 2021 report issued by the Legatum Institute, as well as It topped the mobile phone subscription index in the 2022 Social Progress Report issued by the Social Progress Imperative Organization.

During the session, he discussed the most important achievements of the government knowledge exchange program launched by the UAE government in 2018, and was able to accomplish about 28 million and 500 thousand training hours, from which about 3 million trainees benefited in more than 1,500 workshops, while 400 initiatives were launched in various countries. Bilateral cooperation agreements were signed with it, aimed at enhancing government work and raising levels of performance and excellence, through bilateral cooperation with 29 countries on 5 continents, the latest of which was the conclusion of 10 strategic partnerships within the work of the World Government Summit 2023, with Paraguay, Rwanda, Turkmenistan, Central Africa, Albania, Georgia, Romania, Zimbabwe and Malta and Kazakhstan.

The UAE government showcased its pioneering experience in strengthening global partnerships and cooperation with governments by launching the Government Knowledge Exchange Program, which constitutes a knowledge platform for transferring the best experiences and practices pursued by the UAE government in the field of government modernization and development to various countries of the world, in a manner that ensures capacity building and strengthening efforts to design New government models that reflect positively on the lives of individuals.