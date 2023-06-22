The UAE government has launched the new generation of future design tools, with the aim of enabling government agencies to design practical and impactful initiatives and projects that enhance the state’s readiness for the future.

This came during the first meeting of the Emirates Network for the Future, in the presence of the Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, Ohood bint Khalfan Al-Roumi, and the participation of federal and local authorities. Cooperation and integration of efforts between government agencies in the areas of the future, and discussion of future priority issues for the UAE.

The network adopted the Criterion Guide for Future Readiness Projects, to serve as a reference for institutions in the country to design specific initiatives in line with global trends and transformations. The network also agreed to launch the Future Calendar, which is a digital platform that includes initiatives, projects and programs related to future readiness in all emirates of the country for the public and private sectors.

Al-Roumi said: “In an era of rapid global changes and emerging challenges, preparing for the future plays a pivotal role in taking advantage of its opportunities and employing it in the service of government goals, as the leadership and government of the UAE realize the importance of readiness and proactivity to achieve the strategic priorities of the country, to ensure the sustainability of the growth and development of vital sectors, through Design projects with a bold and practical vision that address future trends and scenarios, address its challenges proactively and exceptionally, contribute to seizing opportunities, and present new, flexible and innovative future models to achieve readiness.

She added, “The future design tools represent a set of practical means that help government agencies design impactful projects with a future dimension, by exploring and analyzing potential variables, and designing proactive and practical solutions that achieve readiness and future strategic priorities, and enhance the country’s global reputation.”