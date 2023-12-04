Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, Ohood Al-Roumi, confirmed that climate change represents a global challenge facing all governments, due to its impact on various societal and economic sectors, and because it affects the jobs of most of the 200 million government sector employees around the world, noting that acquiring new skills, It is the key to addressing the green government skills gap, to move forward with sustainable practices, and to reach the goal of green governments in all its operations and sectors.

This came during a roundtable entitled “Building Governments Capable of Dealing with Climate Change,” organized by the Office of Government Development and the Future, in partnership with the Bezos Land Fund, Apolitical, and the Cities Climate Leadership Group (C40), within the activities of the Conference of the Parties (COP28).

On the sidelines of the round table, the launch of the Intergovernmental Alliance for Green Skills was announced, in cooperation between the UAE government, represented by the Office of Government Development and the Future, and Apolitical, in recognition of the crucial role that government employees play in shaping and implementing climate policy.

Representatives of seven government agencies and organizations from the UAE, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Brazil, South Africa and Canada pledged, during the meeting, to make more efforts to develop the capabilities of the employees of those agencies in green skills, allowing them to design the necessary programs, policies and initiatives to address the repercussions of climate change.