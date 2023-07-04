Ohood bint Khalfan Al-Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, and Ahmed Al-Khalifi, General Manager of Hewlett-Packard Enterprises in the UAE and Africa (HBA), signed a memorandum of understanding to launch the “GovTech” initiative, which aims to develop innovative digital solutions designed According to the needs of government institutions, to improve government business and operations, and to meet new challenges quickly and efficiently, as well as to involve emerging technology companies and business incubators in developing innovative digital solutions for government projects.

Under the memorandum, the “HBA Digital Life Garage” center and its partners will work to support the UAE government and federal entities by studying their technical requirements and challenges they face, and finding innovative solutions by employing the capabilities, resources, and expertise of emerging technology companies and business incubators in developing digital solutions to these challenges.

Al-Roumi confirmed that the GovTech initiative establishes a platform for cooperation between the UAE government on the one hand and HBA and a selection of the best emerging technology companies in the region on the other hand, to provide new government experiences supported by technology, and provides federal agencies with a fast track to reach innovative technological solutions. Developed locally to support its projects and businesses with the aim of increasing the efficiency and performance of government institutions, enhancing their digital competitiveness, and raising their readiness for the future.

She said that this partnership supports government efforts by designing reliable and tested digital products and services in the UAE, and developing flexible government business models that reflect government aspirations and are in line with the goals aimed at enhancing government performance and providing the best government services in the world.

For his part, Al-Khalifi said: “Within the framework of working on the (GovTech) initiative, we will benefit together from the capabilities of the (HBA Digital Life Garage) center to create solutions that help government institutions meet technological challenges, enhance efficiency and accelerate the process of digital transformation.”