The UAE government has launched the “Achievement Motivators” program, in a new initiative to develop the capacities of officials of transformational projects in ministries and federal government agencies, and to empower them with the tools, expertise and knowledge necessary to implement and lead these projects with the highest levels of efficiency and effectiveness.

The “Achievement Motivators” program, which is supervised by the Government Accelerators Center in the Prime Minister’s Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, aims to enhance the skills of project managers, directors of project management offices, and directors of strategy and the future in ministries and federal entities, in the field of project management, and to establish a project management culture in government work.

The program seeks to provide a platform for effective communication between the entities to exchange expertise, experiences, success stories, and best practices in managing and implementing transformational projects, in a way that ensures quick and tangible results that support the government’s directions and contribute to achieving the goals of the “We Are the Emirates 2031” vision launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, as part of the annual meetings of the UAE government last November, which constitute a new vision and national action plan to continue the development process for the next decade and the next 50 years.

Huda Al Hashemi, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategy Affairs, said that the “Achievement Incentives” program represents a support and accelerator for achieving the vision of “We Are the UAE 2031”, by consolidating the new government work methodology that is based on the design and implementation of major transformational projects with a significant impact, and the short work cycle. duration ranging from six months to two years.

The program represents a qualitative leap in the government project management system, by working to spread the culture of project management, in line with the future directions of the state, and supports the application of the government work methodology for transformational projects, by enhancing the capabilities and knowledge of associates in advanced methods of project management, and the best solutions to the challenges of project implementation. transformational.

The “Achievement Motivators” program is characterized by an extensive scientific and practical content, and provides the opportunity for participants to develop ideas for transformative projects, and to apply lessons learned in project management processes, and enables them to build and strengthen communication frameworks and partnerships with various parties.

The program focuses on several main axes, the most important of which are advanced project management methodologies, the roles of project management offices in the entities, flexibility in project management, the most important global trends in project management, the dynamism of project work teams, and others, and it adopts various methods in qualifying associates, including workshops Interactive, training courses, knowledge tours, simulation activities, and idea generation workshops for transformative projects.