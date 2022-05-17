The UAE government launched accelerators to design major transformational projects, as part of its efforts to embody the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to start implementing the new methodology of the state government, through major and rapid transformational projects focused on creating the most active economy. And the best in the world.

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, stressed that the accelerators designing major transformational projects reflect the approach of the state government, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness’s directives to adopt a new work culture for the next 50 years, led by major transformational projects that make qualitative leaps in the field. economy, and in various fields of government work.

He said that the launch of these batches of specialized government accelerators represents a practical translation of the outcomes of the sessions of the major transformational projects, which were held by the UAE government last month, with the participation of 70 ministers and government officials from more than 40 federal agencies, to launch a new phase of applying the methodology, noting that the main objective of The initiative is to accelerate the design of the 100 transformational projects that the leadership directed to implement before the end of this year.

Transformational project accelerators include a series of acceleration payments that cover four pillars: “society,” “economy,” “enabled system,” and “global standing.”

For her part, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs, Huda Al-Hashemi, said that joint work teams comprising more than 700 employees in 48 federal government agencies, will work within the four intensive batches of accelerators, each of which continues over a week, to develop and design more than 100 A qualitative transformational project, to be implemented within six months, and to be completed before the end of this year.

Al-Hashemi indicated that the work teams’ projects will be presented to the Council of Ministers for approval and follow-up of the progress levels of the federal authorities in their implementation, through a new platform that will be developed within the government performance appraisal system.

The new methodology of government work aims to formulate a new institutional culture that adopts the tools of change that suit the future needs of the UAE, and the transition to a more rapid and realistic work style that keeps pace with global changes and developments in various vital sectors.

The methodology is based on short-term sectoral transformation cycles, based on major projects and achieving field results, and moving from the single responsibility of ministries to the joint responsibility of work teams, and adopts five main determinants, focusing on the centrality of transformational projects in leading government work in the next stage, through cycles of change. Flexible and fast, through which sectoral priorities are defined, resulting in the design of transformational projects, the formation of joint government work teams to implement them, and the application of an incentive system based on the performance and efficiency of joint teams in project completion.

Last September, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced a new methodology for government work, with the aim of accelerating achievements and setting priorities, as the government works with the new methodology, focuses on priorities within the fifty principles, and keeps pace with the next stage with all its variables, challenges and speed of developments to achieve the goals of the stage. The next of our development journey.

