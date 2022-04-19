In embodiment of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to start implementing the new plan of the UAE government’s work methodology through major and rapid transformation projects focused on creating the most active and best economy globally, the UAE government organized sessions for transformational projects With the participation of 70 ministers and government officials from more than 40 federal entities in the country.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, “The government of the UAE today launched the new methodology for federal government work. A methodology that focuses on short-term transformational projects and gives greater powers to federal ministries and is guided by the fifty principles in drawing its new government path.”

His Highness also said, “Our country is going through an accelerated growth phase… and the world is going through unprecedented geopolitical and technical changes… and successful nations will be the fastest in keeping pace with what is happening around them.”

His Highness added, “Government work today is different from it 10 years ago. The expectations of ministers today are different from them 10 years ago. Our people deserve the best, most efficient and fastest government.”

The UAE government has organized a number of sessions on major transformational projects, which aim to support the efforts of ministries and federal government agencies in developing plans, identifying and proposing a number of major transformational projects in the vital sectors of the country, linking them to national priorities and implementing them, which will positively reflect on the UAE community, and contribute to strengthening Government readiness for the future.

Muhammad Al Gergawi: The methodology is a new work culture for the next fifty years, led by transformational projects that bring about qualitative shifts

At the opening of the sessions, Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi affirmed that the new methodology of government work in the UAE embodies the visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, by making a qualitative shift in government work that enhances The UAE is distinguished and its government is a pioneer in the region and the world, and supports its efforts to create the future.

During his speech, he pointed out that the UAE Vision 2021, which was launched by the UAE government in the previous decade, has gone through many stages, achieved qualitative achievements, and invented various tools in government work, including the development of a program for government excellence, the launch of government accelerators, a program for government performance and others. His Excellency said, “Emirates Vision 2021 During its stations, it achieved qualitative achievements.. It created many tools, methodologies and projects, such as government excellence, accelerators, performance development and services.. It was one of the first visions in which the results exceed the targets in the region.

During his speech, he reviewed the most important rapid changes that the world has witnessed, while stressing the need to change government tools and work methodologies, by focusing on major transformational projects, which are implemented within short periods of time not exceeding two years, instead of focusing on long-term strategies that may not It provides governments with the flexibility required to keep pace with any change or emergency, in addition to defining clear national priorities at the sectoral level, and forming joint working teams to implement them.

Muhammad Al Gergawi said, “The rapid changes that the world is witnessing confirm the need to change government tools and work methodologies by focusing on major transformational projects.”

He also affirmed, “The new methodology of government work in the UAE embodies the vision of the UAE leadership. It is a new work culture for the next fifty years, led by transformational projects and making qualitative shifts in the economy, government services and daily life.

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs added that the UAE government has succeeded since His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced the new government work methodology in implementing many major transformational national projects in the most important vital and future sectors, noting that the next step is to activate the new methodology on the All levels of government work, and work on 100 transformational projects in various sectors during the next phase. His Excellency said, “The methodology will focus on transforming government activities, business and plans into transformational and qualitative projects at the national level, and the federal government and local governments will work as one team.”

New government work methodology

The new work methodology of the Federal Government aims to formulate a new institutional culture that adopts the tools of change that suit the future needs of the UAE, and the transition to a more rapid and realistic work style in line with global changes and developments that have affected all sectors.

The new methodology of government work is based on moving to short-term sectoral transformational cycles that depend on major projects and achieving field results, and moving from the single responsibility of ministries to the joint responsibility of work teams, and aims to develop tools for change, and the transition to government work that is faster, closer to reality, and more in line with changes. Globalism.

The UAE government has identified an integrated set of criteria that, in aggregate, constitute an effective mechanism for leading change during the future phase in a manner that achieves national priorities and objectives and achieve the UAE Centennial 2071, as the new methodology seeks to accelerate the pace of transition towards major transformational projects in government work.

It is worth noting that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced last September a new methodology for government work, with the aim of accelerating achievements and setting priorities, as the government works with the new methodology, and focuses on the priorities adopted by the owner His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, within the principles of the fifty, and keep pace with the next stage with all its changes, challenges and speed of developments to achieve the goals of the next stage of our development journey.



