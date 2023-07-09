The UAE government continues its efforts to develop an approach to designing government services, using innovative and effective means based on customers’ visions and aspirations, to facilitate the customer’s journey and enable him to experience simplified, effective and fast services. Government in the UAE is the best of its kind in the world.

In this context, the government launched the “Government Services Development Guide 2.0” to constitute a quantum leap in methodologies for planning, designing, implementing and launching services in the UAE government, and developing thought from project management to service product management thinking, and focuses on flexibility in forming joint work teams from government agencies that work To implement the new approach and transfer knowledge within their entities, to cooperate together in developing government services from a comprehensive and integrated perspective, to design services tailored to the needs and preferences of the customer, and to provide services that enhance the experiences of customers of all categories through various service delivery channels. It also focuses on launching continuous and accelerated service improvements based on usage data and customer surveys.

This approach represents a new government initiative that seeks to consolidate the thinking of designing and managing digital service products that adopts the sustainability of development processes instead of project management, and a forward-looking vision that anticipates the requirements and challenges of the future, and builds on the successful experience of developing government services in the UAE, by focusing on facilitating access to service and making it available. Through the channels that customers use permanently in their daily lives, and providing value-added benefits that enable the customer to complete his transactions easily, easily and quickly by providing the necessary information and requirements, and requesting his information once.

The new initiative aims to consolidate the excellence of the experience of the UAE government in developing services, enhance leadership in providing the best customer experiences, raise the levels of government services on a future basis, improve service quality and accelerate development processes by focusing on innovation and employing advanced technology in developing digital service solutions, and providing Personalized and customized services that enhance the customer experience.

The announcement of the development of the “Emirates Approach to Designing Government Services” came during an event organized by the Emirates Program for Excellence in Government Service, in the presence of more than 200 government officials, including assistant undersecretaries and executive directors, a number of employees of federal government agencies, pioneers of services in the UAE government, and leaders of digital services. .

His Excellency Mohammed bin Taliah, Head of Government Services in the UAE government, affirmed that the “UAE approach to designing government services” embodies the visions of the wise leadership for the future, and the country’s directions to continue working to make the UAE government services the best in the world, indicating that the new initiative lays an important foundation for moving towards new horizons. In the field of government services centered on people and their quality of life.

Ibn Taliah said: “The principles of the new approach are based on the aspirations of individuals and the direct positive impact on customers and society, and adopt accelerating the pace of development and continuity of improvement as a fundamental axis. development, and getting acquainted with their opinions and development proposals after obtaining services and evaluating their levels of efficiency.

It is worth noting that the Emirates Program for Excellence in Government Service has, during the past ten years, developed many tools, guides and policies that have had a significant positive impact in advancing the development of government services, enhancing customer satisfaction and the UAE’s competitiveness in global indicators.