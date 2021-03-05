An international report by the American Gallup Foundation, which specializes in government analyzes, consultations and opinion polls, considered that the UAE government is one of the fastest in the world to benefit from the changes brought about by the Corona pandemic at the level of business administration, calling on governments to benefit from the “Emirati experience”, which They are moving towards more flexible governance, while most governments need to improve their structures and discover new ways of working.

The report, which was recently published by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, also called on institutions and businesses to rethink what he described as “old mindsets and processes”, and to change management systems to respond quickly to societal changes and needs.

The Gallup report, titled: “How did (Covid-19) change the way governments work?”, Affirmed that in light of the global repercussions and challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, business leaders can no longer continue administrative work in a traditional way. It relies on slow-moving “hierarchies” and limited communication, pointing out that “although leaders in public sector institutions are not subjected to the same amount of pressure that their counterparts are subjected to in the private sector, their moral responsibilities are much greater.”

The report stated that the most prominent responsibilities of government sector leaders, during the current time, are to achieve customer satisfaction and enhance the aspirations of citizens with transparency and honesty, calling on institutions and business entities to rethink what it described as “old mindsets and processes”, to respond quickly to societal changes and needs, through The leaders of public sector institutions create more effective, fair and transparent administrations to fulfill the aspirations of individuals and achieve the desired results.

He said: “The (Covid-19) pandemic has changed many matters in all countries of the world, and this turmoil has provided an opportunity for some governments to reconsider the way in which the government and private work sectors are managed. From this standpoint, the UAE government was one of the fastest in the world to take advantage of this opportunity », citing His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, when he announced the new government formation in July 2020:« Our goal is to have a government that is characterized by speed in making decisions, more adaptive to changes, better in seizing opportunities and in dealing with the new stage in our history. ”

The report referred to the endeavors of the UAE government to become the best government in the world, “by consolidating its activities and avoiding the worst effects of the uncompetitive environment, which led to making the public sector more risk-averse than the private sector, taking advantage of the advantages of flexibility”, stressing that “ “Institutions that cannot adapt to the changes will reduce their activity, and the inevitable result will be their disappearance, or their acquisition from larger institutions.”

He added: “Governments should benefit from the experience of the UAE, which is moving forward towards more flexible governance, while most governments need to improve their structures, discover new ways of working, and develop processes for allocating resources and leading people to improve the performance of government institutions and human resources.” .

The report touched upon the reasons motivating the transformation of institutions and work entities to the “institutional resilience” approach, indicating that the Gallup Foundation conducted many studies and opinion polls for institutions, and found that “open communication, quick decision-making, and innovation are essential elements for successful resilience cultures.” These features can be adapted with government institutions to better align government sector values, behaviors and services with the aspirations of the public.

He stated that “the institutions that use the resilience methodology achieve 71% higher financial performance, compared to the institutions where the flexibility principles are limited.”

According to the report, the flexibility methodology in the private sector focuses on customer happiness in general, and provides several key performance indicators that measure the level of flexibility, such as: marketing time, market share, revenues, profitability, customer attraction, transformation, and participation indicators.

As for governments, they are not driven by these needs of work, because their main task is to fulfill the aspirations of their public, and to provide effective social services, such as: leadership, security, education, health care, and a variety of other public services.

Applying “resilience”

Gallup’s in-depth research identified two basic conditions for applying “flexibility” in any organization: the first relates to the availability of appropriate tools and processes to respond quickly to business needs, and the second includes the speed of responding to business needs and requirements, indicating that “the tools, processes, and mindset of flexibility constitute competitive and cultural advantages that are long. Term for enterprises ».

8 drivers of ‘institutional resilience’

The Gallup report identifies eight main motivations for resilience in institutions and workplaces, which are: “Collaboration between work teams, rapid decision-making, tolerance of experimentation, empowerment, adoption of technology, simplification, knowledge sharing, and an emphasis on innovation.”

He said that institutions must continue to bring about change, and keep pace with the changes around them. To do so, they need to make a change in culture, organizational structure, and processes, and develop a strong talent strategy.

Gallup:

– “Public sector leaders are not under pressure from their private sector counterparts, but their moral responsibilities are much greater.”

– “Governments should benefit from the experience of the UAE, which is moving forward towards more flexible governance.”





