The UAE government organized a series of virtual “remote” meetings, in which the ministries’ undersecretaries and general directors in federal agencies participated, to discuss mechanisms for implementing government services strategy axes, policies and initiatives supporting them, in a way that contributes to raising the country’s competitiveness so that its government is the best in the world in government services.

The strategy includes 28 initiatives, to be implemented within two years, that simulate the needs of everyone in society, and involve them in designing the service they need, and how to provide it.

Its axes include providing digital services that focus on people, reaching the customer anywhere around the clock, enhancing them with technology, and raising the efficiency of government capabilities for government employees by developing the skills required by the nature of future jobs.

The strategy is based on two supportive policies: the policy of the digital customer and the digital government service, which will contribute to supporting the implementation of the axes and objectives of the strategy, through the adoption by federal agencies of digital government capabilities, and the unified digital platform policy that aims to provide all government services through a single digital window.

The strategy’s initiatives aim to provide a seamless digital government experience based on future technology by designing government services to provide them in a coherent, personal and proactive manner through the unified digital platform without the need to visit any other government platform, log in using a digital ID, and sign documents using a digital signature or digital stamp. Approved, without attaching any document or filling out any form, and providing flexible payment methods, taking into account the provision of services through other service channels, in a way that serves groups who are unable to obtain digital services.

The strategy focuses on developing the new model for government service employees, including completely redesigning the jobs associated with providing government services to fit the new perception of the future government experience, raising the capabilities of front-row employees and empowering them with future skills, and building new leaderships that contribute to the future transformation of the government services system.

It adopts the development of the partnership model with the community in a way that contributes to the harmonization of services for all categories of customers, by involving various groups of society in the initiatives and workshops of designing new models for government services, listening to their ideas and perceptions and understanding their needs by making use of electronic platforms and social networking sites.

It also focuses on developing an innovative model of partnership with the private sector and entrepreneurs, by making use of agile work methods, skills and experiences in the private sector to develop an innovative partnership model to provide government services, which contributes to strengthening the economy and creating new job opportunities in partnership with the private sector.

The strategy seeks to achieve effectiveness and sustainability through the implementation of initiatives that adopt sustainable thinking in its social, environmental and economic dimensions, to enhance operational efficiency, which will positively reflect on reducing the cost of government services for the customer and adding value to his journey to obtain the service.

The participants in the meetings and workshops reviewed the digital customer policy and the digital government service adopted by the Council of Ministers to support the implementation of what was stated in the Emirates Strategy for Government Services, which defined the basic frameworks supporting the adoption by federal agencies of digital government capabilities, and to enhance coordination and integration in developing new applications, and investing in infrastructure. Infrastructure and digital systems, in a way that contributes to raising operational efficiency, ensuring optimal use of resources, preventing duplication of investment, and developing plans to ensure the continuity of providing services to customers in various circumstances.

The policy of the unified digital platform, which aims to provide all government services through a single digital window that can be accessed from anywhere and around the clock, was also discussed, and the role of the authorities in supporting the unified government digital platform and its content and updating data in accordance with the controls set by the digital government, and they discussed trends and priorities. The next stage that aims to reach the best government in the world by providing government services, by designing people-centered services.

28

An initiative included in the strategy and will be implemented within two years.

– 100% digital services that reach the customer at any time and place.

– Personal and proactive services that reach the customer before their request … with fewer documents.

– Building governmental capacities and qualifying cadres to lead the future services sector.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

