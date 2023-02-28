The UAE government honored the winners of the “Emirates Innovates” award at the conclusion of the activities of the UAE Innovation Month “Emirates Innovates 2023”, the largest national event of its kind that was organized in all emirates throughout the month of February, with the aim of consolidating the culture of innovation and enhancing community participation in creating experiences. And initiatives and effective solutions to challenges, and celebrate innovation and innovators in the country, and employ their innovations to improve the standards of life of society.
The honoring of the “Emirates Innovates” award included 10 government agencies that presented innovative projects within the third session of the Emirates Innovates Award, in 7 main categories that celebrated the most influential innovations at the level of local and federal governments, as the winning innovations and initiatives were selected from among more than 400 initiatives and projects that participated in the activities This session is part of “UAE Innovates 2023”. The coordinators of the UAE Innovation Month were also honored for their efforts to make the activities of the UAE Innovation Month a success. The honoring ceremony was attended by a number of officials and leaders of the award-winning entities, representatives of the executive councils in the Emirates, and the partners of the UAE Innovation Month. Huda Al Hashemi: Great interaction with Emirates Innovates 2023.
Her Excellency Huda Al Hashemi, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs, affirmed that “UAE Innovates” represents the largest annual event of its kind to celebrate innovation and innovators, which embodies the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him.” In making innovation a work culture that enhances readiness for the future, and reflects the maturity, development, capabilities and work methodology of the UAE government that adopts innovation as the basis for development and development efforts. It contributed to spreading and disseminating the culture of innovation and motivating people with creative minds to develop and innovate effective solutions to future challenges, in addition to its important role in supporting the state’s efforts in empowering people with creative ideas and providing them with the opportunity to apply their ideas and transform them into innovative projects that benefit society. She praised the efforts of partners from the authorities. government, the private sector and various groups of society, and their positive interaction, which contributed to the achievement of “UAE Innovates” for its objectives in spreading and disseminating father culture Taking care of it and transforming it into a method of work and a societal culture, noting that “UAE Innovates” has become a basic annual event that enjoys the support of the UAE leadership and the active participation of federal and local government agencies, private sector institutions and members of society.
Huda Al Hashemi indicated that honoring the winners of the Emirates Innovates Award 2023 embodies the objectives of the award in celebrating the owners of creative minds and ideas and honoring creative innovations to motivate them to actively participate in finding the best solutions to current and future challenges. And the development of new projects that reflect positively on government performance, and contribute to strengthening the country’s leadership and bringing it to the ranks of the most innovative governments in the world.
The “UAE Innovates 2023” activities, which were supervised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation, and were organized with the wide participation of federal and local government agencies, the private sector, academic institutions and members of society, witnessed the organization of hundreds of events and activities in various emirates of the country, including competitions, presentations, innovation hackathons, and the organization of conferences and workshops. And the launch of innovative awards and initiatives, as well as the launch of the third cycle of the “Emirates Innovates” award, and honoring distinguished innovations.
– 7 major categories to celebrate the most impactful government innovations
The categories of the award included: “Best innovation to automate government procedures, best innovation to achieve digital leadership, best innovation in the use of resources, best innovation in facilitating procedures, best innovation in social services, and best radical innovation.” “Best Innovation in Sustainability”.
The Ministry of Interior won the award in the “Best Radical Innovation” category for the “Smart Stop” innovation, an innovation that helped the police conduct immediate matching of people in the field to identify suspects through their various biometric fingerprints in a smart digital way through an integrated security system on a tablet. Digital.
This innovation has contributed to reducing the costs of the transportation and transportation process, while the accuracy of the system results reached 90%, the rate of identifying the suspect 97%, and employee satisfaction with the system 90%. The Statistics Center – Abu Dhabi also won the same category for the innovation of the smart platform based on data science. Establishing an analysis and induction platform to support the decision-making process for users and enable them to access all the necessary tools for diagnosis and analysis, in line with the Abu Dhabi Government’s strategy to transform data into strategic assets.
15 agreements have been signed with partners, and the number of platform users has reached more than 200.
As for the “Best Innovation for Automating Government Procedures” category, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation won for innovating the electronic document authentication system, which is the use of artificial intelligence technology and optical character recognition technology, to identify the details of the document and the stamps on it to authenticate it directly as soon as its details are recognized by the Before the system, where the customer receives an electronically certified document within minutes, which contributes to facilitating commercial operations and saves time and effort for customers. More than 100,000 documents have been certified, including commercial invoices and certificates of origin, and this innovation contributed to raising customer satisfaction by obtaining electronic authentication within 6 minutes. .
In the same category, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai won the innovation of vehicle ownership transfer “buying/selling” through the authority’s smart application, which helps transfer vehicle ownership from the seller to the buyer without the need to visit the center through digital services. This innovation has achieved many results, as the customer satisfaction rate reached 92%, and the time for customers was reduced by 95%, as the visit to the customer center was dispensed with instead of two visits before digitization.
The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and Digital Government also won the award in the “Best Innovation for Digital Leadership” category for creating a digital verification platform that helps facilitate the process of authenticating and documenting digital documents and ensuring their validity through the platform that collects this data. It contributes to the verification of the digital document without the need to carefully review the content or refer to the paper copy and allows anyone to verify the digital document by just uploading it. More than 3 million trusted digital documents have been issued, and nearly 70,000 documents have been verified on the platform.
T won the award in the category of “Best Innovation in Facilitating Procedures” by the Ministry of Finance for the digital procurement platform, which facilitates procurement mechanisms and processes at the level of federal entities through a unified digital system that connects federal entities with suppliers registered in the Federal Supplier Register and allows the completion of all procurement stages electronically. As a result, the purchase process has been reduced from 60 days to only 6 minutes to purchase through the Catalog.
Dubai Police also won this category for creating a service for losing a passport using blockchain, as a number of government agencies, namely “Dubai Police, Dubai Courts, Public Prosecution in Dubai, and the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs Dubai”, were linked to a unified blockchain platform that is characterized by being non-compliant. It can be hacked to submit a request to obtain a passport loss certificate through the Dubai Police application, in order to apply for a new passport, which contributes to shortening the effort and time, as the service costs were reduced by 74%. When the number of completed transactions reached about 35 thousand transactions.
Dubai Courts also won the award in the “Best Innovation in Social Services” category for the Illustrated Child Law – Wadeema, which is the first law available in the illustrated and interactive electronic way in which the chapters and materials stipulated in the origin of the law are represented by drawing to facilitate the process of communication and understanding of the child, as the work includes everything It came from rights in the law without deletion or exclusion and supports what was stated in the legislation regarding its publication by the appropriate means with the aim of facilitating the definition of the target group “the child” with his rights and making them simpler and easier for him. From inside and outside the country, as it is available in English, and the number of students benefiting from the law reached 114 students.
The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi won the award in the “Best Innovation in Sustainability” category for 3 innovations: the Coastal and Environmental Systems Rehabilitation Program, which focuses on preserving and rehabilitating coastal and marine habitats. This initiative contributed to a rise in the fish stock index and the cultivation of more than one million colonies. Coral reefs, protecting 5,000 sea turtles and 700 dolphins in Abu Dhabi waters, in addition to planting more than 15 million mangrove trees, which store 8,750 tons of carbon dioxide annually. The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi also won the innovation of the Green Enterprises Network, which is a network that includes large and small enterprises. Who has a passion for the environment and wants to make a positive change, and the Abu Dhabi Mangroves Initiative, an initiative that includes dropping mangrove seeds from the air by drones with the aim of planting one million mangrove seeds and monitoring their growth and mapping habitats using 3D technologies, which contributes to reducing the environmental footprint and reducing costs and labor needed In the mangrove nurseries, to establish Abu Dhabi as a global center for research and innovation in the field of mangrove conservation.
Dubai Airports also won the award in the “Best Innovation in the Use of Resources” category for innovation in modernizing and improving the quality of buildings and providing them with healthy, environmentally friendly lighting, which helps in saving energy on a large scale. Whereby AED 52 million in costs were saved annually as a result of improved energy efficiency and improved systems, savings of 3.5 million kg per year of CO2 and 110 GWh per year resulting in the reduction of 47,000 tons of CO2 per year. The UAE Innovates Award translates The efforts of the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation to celebrate the most innovative initiatives and projects that have an impact on shaping the future of the UAE, which supports the future directions of the country. New opportunities They have opportunities to experiment and present new ideas, which creates a spirit of competition and superiority, which reflects positively on individuals and society.
The award adopted a set of evaluation criteria, namely novelty, reproducibility, impact, proactiveness and flexibility. The novelty criterion focuses on evaluating the extent to which the new solution differs from the solutions currently in use, while the reproducibility criterion focuses on solutions and the ease with which they can be adopted in other agencies. The impact criterion measures The extent to which the solution contributes to improving the quality of life, rapid response to changes, and proactivity, which measures the organization’s ability to anticipate events, anticipate future scenarios, and innovate new and unconventional ways of working, in addition to the flexibility criterion that evaluates the level of improvement in the way the entity works and develops it in line with global government trends.
It is worth noting that the UAE government annually organizes “Emirates Innovates” activities, with the participation of local and federal government agencies, private and academic sector institutions, and community members, in a comprehensive national initiative aimed at enhancing the role of innovation in shaping the future and improving society’s life, through more flexible government models. .
