The UAE government held “virtual” training programs and workshops for hundreds of officials and government employees in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Republic of Uzbekistan, which focused on enhancing the concepts of competitiveness and leadership capabilities, and enabling participants to develop their skills and experiences to assume roles that contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of the two countries and building a better future.

This came within the framework of strategic partnership agreements in government modernization between the government of the UAE and the governments of Jordan and Uzbekistan, aimed at modernizing and developing government work, qualifying government cadres and leaders, promoting the exchange of experiences and successful experiences and creating new business models to enhance the competitiveness of these countries by taking advantage of the UAE’s successful experience in government work. .

Dr. Yasser Al Naqbi, Assistant Director General for Government Leadership and Capabilities in the Prime Minister’s Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, affirmed that the UAE government is keen to enhance knowledge exchange with world governments and share its distinguished expertise and experiences in government work, which contributes to raising readiness and enhancing capabilities to anticipate and face future challenges. .

Al-Naqbi said that the focus on the concepts of competitiveness and leadership capabilities reflects the comprehensive vision of the strategic partnership in government modernization that covers all areas of building a future government, and focuses on promoting excellence, innovation, improving performance, adopting advanced technology and digital transformation, which supports governments’ efforts to ensure a better future for their societies.

Adopting the UAE experience in improving Jordan’s competitiveness

Within the framework of the partnership agreement in government modernization between the UAE and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, a virtual workshop entitled “The UAE’s Experience in Global Competitiveness” was held, hosted by the Government Leadership Center at the Jordanian Institute of Public Administration and with the participation of a number of secretaries, general managers and employees of the Jordanian government, with the aim of benefiting From the UAE experience in competitiveness to improve Jordan’s ranking in global competitiveness indicators.

The workshop focused on the experience of the UAE in global competitiveness, the concepts of competitiveness and its role in supporting the process of development and development, enhancing the position of countries and the best global competitiveness practices and procedures and initiatives that can contribute to improving Jordan’s competitiveness.

The participants in the session also learned about the UAE’s pioneering experience in tracking international indicators to achieve positive results in it, and the role of the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics in drawing the scope of competitiveness within a framework governed by a set of wise policies and international best practices that strengthened the UAE’s efforts to build a sustainable economy by taking advantage of the advantages of Competitiveness.

The session was moderated by His Excellency Hanan Ahli, Acting Director of the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics, with the participation of Malik Al Madani, Acting Executive Director of the Competitiveness Sector, CEO of Innovation at the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics, and a group of speakers in the UAE.

Enhancing the leadership role of Uzbek women by benefiting from the experience of the UAE

In addition, joint work teams between the governments of the UAE and the Republic of Uzbekistan held virtual interactive training workshops under the title “Women’s Leadership Presence”, in which a group of women leaders from government, private and community agencies in Uzbekistan participated in the aim of exchanging experiences and inspiring success stories in empowering women in the two countries, in light of the experience of The UAE has succeeded in empowering women and consolidating their leadership role in government work to build the capabilities of female employees in Uzbek government agencies, enhance their capabilities, enable them to develop career opportunities and assume leadership roles in implementing sustainable development plans.

The training program, which lasted for two days, was managed by a number of Emirati competencies, which included Dr. Tarifa Al Zaabi, Acting Director General, Deputy Director General of the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture, Dr. Alanoud Salman, Head of the Quality Development Office at Dubai Hospital of the Dubai Health Authority, and Mrs. Maryam Issa, Executive Director. For clients of a private bank in the Middle East region of Standard Chartered Bank.

The training workshops focused on strengthening the leadership role of women and their presence in various fields and fields of work by benefiting from the experience of the pioneering UAE, which is an inspiring model in empowering women and achieving gender equality, the importance of empowering them and building their capabilities, and the need to take advantage of the opportunities available to pursue career development and assume leadership roles to participate effectively in Supporting the process of development and development and implementing sustainable development plans for the benefit of them and their societies. Success stories of women leaders and competencies from the UAE and Uzbekistan who have been a source of inspiration for many women were reviewed.

It is worth noting that the strategic partnership in government modernization between the UAE and both Jordan and Uzbekistan includes a number of areas of cooperation, most notably the development of government services, smart services, institutional performance, innovation and excellence, building leadership and capabilities and enhancing competencies, in addition to building government accelerators and systems of excellence and performance and establishing Model government services centers.





