The Cabinet, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved a decision to grant federal government employees an exceptional leave of six days, to enable them and their families to visit the Expo 2020 Dubai, whose activities extend until the end of next March. .

The exceptional vacation that can be used throughout the exhibition period allows federal government employees and their families to view the rich global experiences hosted by Expo 2020 Dubai, and witness the details of the global event hosted by the UAE and at the same time in line with the UAE government’s approach to promoting a positive and stimulating work environment. to its employees.

Expo 2020 Dubai, which witnesses the participation of 192 countries from around the world, is the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.

The exhibition, held under the slogan “Converging Minds and Creating the Future”, represents a fertile ground for investment opportunities, winning new partnerships, reviewing the latest scientific innovations in various fields, as well as learning about the rich diversity of the world’s diverse cultures.

Expo 2020 Dubai is the largest session in the history of Expo exhibitions since the launch of the International Exhibition 170 years ago, in terms of its inclusion and attracting international visitors.

Expo 2020 Dubai will host about 60 live shows on a daily basis, and the total time of the shows at the end of the 182-day global event will reach 76,620 minutes throughout the duration of the international event.





Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

