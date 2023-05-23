Ohood bint Khalfan Al-Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future and Chair of the Higher Committee for Government Digital Transformation, signed a memorandum of understanding with Samer Abu Latif, Vice President of Microsoft International and Head of Microsoft for Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the responsible partner at PwC Middle East. Ashkar, for the establishment of the “Emirates Center for Government Digital Excellence”, with the aim of supporting government digital transformation, and enabling government institutions to benefit from international best practices and modern technologies to raise the efficiency of government services, businesses and operations. It also aims to enhance cooperation with leading technology companies by implementing projects to develop digital government systems and services, enhancing the digital readiness of the UAE government, and adopting the latest technologies to support the government’s digital transformation journey.

Ohood bint Khalfan Al-Roumi said: “The launch of the center represents an important step to enhance our efforts, by benefiting from leading global technologies, solutions, expertise and experiences.”

She explained that the new center contributes to developing new government business models, raising the efficiency of government systems, enhancing the digital competitiveness of the UAE government, and developing government talents and expertise in the field of digital transformation.

She appreciated the efforts of Microsoft and PwC and their continued partnerships with the UAE government.

For his part, Samer Abu Latif said, “Digital transformation opens new horizons and moves the wheel of development.”

Hani Ashkar stressed that “the UAE has made great strides in adopting artificial intelligence technologies, and has led qualitative leaps that extend across various vital sectors.”

He added that the Emirates Center for Government Digital Excellence will work to provide solutions that are driven by humanity and supported by technology.

The center intends to organize a series of training workshops to develop the skills of federal government employees, explore the challenges and opportunities of digital transformation, and employ it in the service of government development in various fields.

Ohoud Rumi:

“The center supports government digital transformation and contributes to the development of new government business models.”