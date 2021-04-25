The UAE government held “virtual” training programs and workshops for hundreds of government officials and employees in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Republic of Uzbekistan, which focused on enhancing the concepts of competitiveness and leadership capabilities, and enabling participants to develop their skills and experiences to assume roles that contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of the two countries and building a better future.

This came within the framework of the strategic partnership agreements in government modernization between the UAE government and the governments of Jordan and Uzbekistan aimed at modernizing and developing government work, qualifying government cadres and leaders, promoting the exchange of experiences and successful experiences, and creating new business models to enhance the competitiveness of these countries by taking advantage of the UAE’s successful experience in government work. .

Yasser Al-Naqbi, Assistant Director-General for Government Leadership and Capacity in the Prime Minister’s Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, affirmed that the UAE government is keen to enhance knowledge exchange with world governments and share its distinguished expertise and experiences in government work, which contributes to raising readiness and enhancing capabilities to anticipate and face challenges. Future.

Al-Naqbi said that the focus on the concepts of competitiveness and leadership capabilities reflects the comprehensive vision of the strategic partnership in government modernization that covers all areas of building a future government, and focuses on promoting excellence, innovation, improving performance, adopting advanced technology and digital transformation, which supports governments’ efforts to ensure a better future for their societies.

As part of the partnership agreement in government modernization between the UAE and Jordan, a virtual workshop was held, entitled “The UAE’s Experience in Global Competitiveness”, hosted by the Government Leadership Center at the Jordanian Institute of Public Administration, and a number of secretaries, general managers and employees in the Jordanian government participated in it, with the aim of benefiting from The UAE experience in competitiveness to improve Jordan’s ranking in global competitiveness indicators.

The workshop focused on the UAE’s experience in global competitiveness, concepts of competitiveness, its role in supporting the process of development and development and enhancing the position of countries, best global competitiveness practices, and procedures and initiatives that could contribute to improving Jordan’s competitiveness.

The participants in the session also got acquainted with the UAE’s pioneering experience in tracking international indicators to achieve positive results in it, and the role of the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics in drawing the scope of competitiveness work within a framework governed by a set of wise policies and international best practices that strengthened the UAE’s efforts to build a sustainable economy by benefiting from Competitive advantages.

The session was moderated by the Acting Director of the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics, Hanan Ahli, with the participation of the Acting Executive Director of the Competitiveness Sector and the CEO of Innovation at the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics, Malek Al-Madani, and a group of speakers.

In addition, joint work teams between the governments of the UAE and Uzbekistan held virtual interactive training workshops, entitled “Women’s Leadership Presence,” in which a group of women leaders from government, private and community agencies in Uzbekistan participated with the aim of exchanging experiences and inspiring success stories in empowering women in the two countries. In light of the UAE’s successful experience in empowering women, and consolidating its leadership role in government work to build the capabilities of female employees in Uzbek government agencies, enhance their capabilities and enable them to develop career opportunities and assume leadership roles in implementing sustainable development plans.





