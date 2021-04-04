Dubai (Union)

Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National and Reserve Service Authority, confirmed that the leadership’s directives to empower national service employees with future skills have contributed to achieving qualitative leaps in the field of activating their pivotal role and their contribution in various economic and technological sectors, and supporting them to continue gaining the necessary expertise to contribute in a manner. The largest in the digital economy in the country during the next stage.

He said: The National and Reserve Service Authority is keen to continue cooperation with various government agencies to upgrade the capabilities of its members and to employ their promising energies in serving the UAE community, pointing to the success of the experience of partnership with the National Program for Artificial Intelligence in developing many distinctive projects during the past period, which highlighted the determination of young people. Emirati and his belief that giving to the homeland is a pride and duty for every young citizen.

This came during a meeting with Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, members of the fourth batch of the training program for employees of the National Service, which is organized in cooperation with the National Program for Artificial Intelligence, in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Hamid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship And small and medium enterprises, His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

The meeting witnessed the announcement of a new initiative to empower the program’s members with entrepreneurial skills, enhance their practical and specialized expertise and technical knowledge, and encourage them to transform their innovative ideas into emerging companies that contribute to strengthening the country’s digital economy, in a way that contributes to achieving leadership vision and directives on the importance of activating the role of entrepreneurs in designing the future economy. .