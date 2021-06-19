The UAE government has developed innovative and effective solutions to energy and infrastructure challenges, as part of the work of the first batch of the “No Impossible Hackathon” model for students of national and international universities, which was organized by the Ministry of “No Impossible”, as part of its initiatives aimed at enhancing students’ participation in designing the new generation of government practices. And creating effective qualitative solutions to the challenges of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, in order to support the government’s efforts to prepare for the future. The first batch of the hackathon focused on developing innovative and effective solutions to 4 main challenges set by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, including “energy consumption in buildings, traffic congestion, flood mitigation, and the sustainable aviation fuel challenge.” The selection of challenges came to reflect the government’s direction to encourage planning Anticipating disasters, enhancing the utilization of disaster data and advanced data analysis tools, researching innovative and unconventional ways to reduce traffic congestion, in addition to employing sustainable innovation to reduce the environmental footprint of the aviation sector

The UAE government honored the students participating in the “No Impossible” Hackathon, in the presence of His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, His Excellency Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, and His Excellency Abdullah Nasser Lootah, Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office in the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs Huda Al Hashimi, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs, Sherif Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Industry, Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President of Khalifa University of Science and Technology, Dr. Ahmed Al Shuaibi, Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Student Affairs and Associate Professor at Khalifa University, and Dr. Mahmoud Anabtawi The Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the American University of Sharjah, Professor Syed Saleh, Associate Director of the McNeill Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the University of Colorado Maine, and Engineer Hassan Mohamed Juma Al-Mansoori, Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Transportation, in addition to those responsible for challenges from the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and students from Participating national and international universities.

His Excellency Suhail Al Mazrouei stressed that the Ministry supports the active participation of university students in shaping the future of energy, infrastructure, housing and transportation in the UAE, through an ambitious vision that promotes the development of tools and mechanisms to ensure the UAE’s transit for the next fifty years, armed with qualitative achievements in support of the country’s leadership globally, leading to the UAE Centennial 2071. His Excellency pointed out that the Ministry continues to cooperate with its strategic partners in the federal and local government, as well as the private sector, to develop methodologies and policies, launch initiatives and projects aimed at achieving sustainability, and invest in the future by adapting to changes and transforming challenges into opportunities aimed at improving human life and ensuring a better life for generations. He pointed out that the initiative comes within the framework of the commitment of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure to the directives of the UAE government regarding empowering youth and activating their role in the sectors related to the work of the ministry, and that we seek to involve students in shaping the future course of the energy, infrastructure, government housing and transportation sectors, taking into account Providing services that exceed the expectations of all customers, and that the Ministry Keen to invest in the capabilities and experiences of students in line with the future direction of the UAE government and the vision of its wise leadership, and for this we recently launched the “Ajyaluna” initiative, which is considered one of the pioneering initiatives at the state level and the first of its kind that aims to support new graduates with engineering specializations. and job seekers who do not have field experience.

Her Excellency Ohood Al Roumi confirmed that the UAE government is adopting the development of new business models that enhance readiness for the future and raise the level of government flexibility in the face of changes, in embodiment of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in designing The concept of government work according to an ambitious vision based on anticipating the future and developing proactive solutions to it.

She said that the No Impossible model for university students supports the process of future government work, and embodies the government’s directions to invest in young energies, employ creative ideas of young people, and strengthen partnerships with universities and scientific research centers in exploring new trends and opportunities, in order to implement the best government model that keeps pace with global changes to cross into the future and achieve goals. UAE Centennial 2071.

The Minister of State for Governmental Development and the Future pointed to the importance of benefiting from the ideas of students of national and international universities that were designed during their participation in the “No Impossible Hackathon” model, and building on it to find and develop innovative solutions to challenges, in order to motivate students to participate with new and effective ideas for the various challenges that the government will face. and society in the future, and enhance their role in designing the new generation of government work.

Her Excellency Huda Al-Hashemi said that the Hackathon for University Students represents a new model for the Ministry of Possibilities, as its unconventional methodology was applied for the first time to students of national universities, who were able to find answers and solutions to questions and challenges of the future, and were able to complete the work as a team, under direct supervision. From the team of the Ministry of Possibilities, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and elite professors from participating national universities. Al Hashemi added that the new model of the Ministry of Possibilities supports the efforts of the UAE government to design the next generation of future governments in partnership with various segments of society, relying on innovative work tools that contribute to motivating a distinguished group of national university students to share their ideas and work to turn them into projects of impact. tangible.

In a related context, Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi said: “We are pleased that Khalifa University students have the opportunity to study the multidisciplinary course offered by the Ministry of Possibilities in cooperation with the University of Colorado Maines virtually as part of the student exchange program.” Al Hammadi added that this course is designed to help students build their skills in addressing a wide range of challenges, and enable them to propose and develop solutions that enhance the future business models of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, which provided an opportunity for students to apply their knowledge and skills to devise solutions to the various challenges posed by the Ministry of Possibilities in The UAE .. pointing to the great confidence in the ability of Emirati students to apply their engineering knowledge, skills and innovations and discover their potential, in addition to employing their entrepreneurial skills to translate laboratory research into practical applications.

For his part, Professor Sayed Saleh said: “We are pleased to collaborate with the UAE Ministry of Possibilities on the advanced academic program, together we lead innovation to address societal challenges using our unique approach, through which distinguished students from Colorado Maine University, American University of Sharjah and Khalifa University participate. Government leaders are in a fantastic effort to make a tangible change in people’s lives.”

Saleh added that the new business model enhanced the participation of students in studying and researching solutions to the proposed challenges, and benefiting from their ideas to accelerate the development of government work, referring to the experience of the United States of America in working with former University of Colorado Maine students in studying challenges within academic courses. – Kevin Mitchell: Preparing participating and active members of society.. Professor Kevin Mitchell, Director of the American University of Sharjah, said: “We are pleased to be part of the No Impossible Program for university students, as we aim at the university to prepare participating and active members of society at a high level of proficiency. They are highly qualified in communication, critical thinking, and developing creative solutions. He added that “The Model of the Impossible” and the Innov8x classroom provided an ideal platform for students to apply their knowledge and skills to solve global challenges, expressing his thanks to the Ministry of Possibilities and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for providing the opportunity for students to work with peers from Colorado Main University and Khalifa University, to address the challenges facing individuals and societies today. and in the future. – A course and joint student teams.. The “Unimpossible Hackathon” model for university students included a course entitled Innov8x that focused on defining the current government’s impossible and working on manufacturing and testing prototypes of solutions, within the courses of the engineering colleges at the American University of Colorado Mainz and Khalifa University, The American University of Sharjah, and a team from the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, coordinated periodically with affiliated students to follow up on the developments of their work, answer their questions and inquiries, provide them with the necessary information, and help them design and invent solutions to challenges, within the Ministry of Possibilities.

The No Impossible Hackathon business model for university students also included several stages, starting with the analysis of the challenge and the formation of joint student teams from scientific and engineering disciplines from the University of Colorado Maines, the American University of Sharjah, and Khalifa University, to enhance cooperation between students and enable them to benefit from each other’s experiences, and work together to innovate Appropriate solutions to the challenges set by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure Development, and designing prototypes for solutions, and they were presented to the concerned authority to learn about its visions and development proposals, and work to adopt, apply and benefit from them. – Reducing energy consumption.. The first challenge, “energy consumption in buildings”, aimed to reduce energy consumption in government, industrial, commercial and residential buildings, which represents one of the most important challenges resulting from the lifestyle, which negatively affects the country’s carbon footprint. The challenge objective is to support the achievement of the goals of the Emirates Energy Strategy 2050, which seeks to reduce the carbon emissions of the electricity production process by 70% within three decades, by finding effective solutions to raise the efficiency of electricity consumption. The solutions reached by the participants focused on the use of solar energy panels technology in homes and residential units to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, and the design of a smart meter that monitors energy consumption and sends notifications to the homeowner in case the natural consumption limit is exceeded, and linking smart meters to one platform that reaches All residences with electricity companies to monitor consumption and send the necessary notices to reduce consumption. – Innovative solutions to traffic congestion.. The second challenge, “Traffic Congestion”, included finding innovative solutions to traffic congestion in a number of areas witnessing a heavy traffic of cars and vehicles, in order to achieve the objectives of the National Strategy for Quality of Life 2031, by addressing environmental, economic and social challenges. The solutions focused on designing an effective unified communication channel that enhances government integration and coordination between various entities in all emirates of the country, and contributes to accelerating the pace of design and implementation of joint projects to reduce traffic congestion to improve people’s lives.

The third challenge, “Flood Mitigation”, aims to enhance the use of social media in analyzing and managing rapidly emerging natural disasters in the country, and to contribute to the development of a smart warning system that relies on accurate data provided by social media platforms, which includes time and location, in addition to Weather conditions at the country level are analyzed and analyzed using artificial intelligence technology, ensuring proactive warning of individuals and enhancing their preparedness. The solutions reached by the students focused on creating a smart flood warning system consisting of a system to measure the intensity of rain in watersheds by installing inexpensive devices that measure rainfall and send data to a pre-prepared database, and use methods to predict the occurrence of floods through real-time data and data. Previous floods, determining the possibility of a flood and sharing the outputs through social media sites to alert individuals of the flood in the concerned urban area, and social media data can also be used to investigate the results of the system and work to improve it, and use an application to collect alerts and reports from users for documentation and further analyzes and studies .

The fourth challenge, “Sustainable Aviation Fuel”, aims to innovate new solutions that enhance the use of sustainable fuels in commercial flights, thus contributing to improving air navigation, enhancing passenger safety and providing them with a distinguished experience, by adopting sustainable innovation concepts in advancing the aviation industry, which will reflect positively on Reducing the environmental footprint and reducing carbon dioxide emissions. The solutions focused on discussing global challenges in the manufacture of sustainable aviation fuel, such as limited demand and the high cost of production. The working group studied the best international practices in preparing policies and strategies for sustainable aviation fuel. The current challenges in this sector were identified and the necessary steps to confront them, and ways to stimulate industrialization in this field and compare the Norwegian experience by producing sustainable jet fuel from bio-waste recycling and study the impact of sustainable jet fuel prices on airline profit margins. The organization of the “Hackathon Impossible” came in its first batch as a fruit of the strategic partnership between the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the Ministry of Possibilities, the American University of Colorado Maines, the Khalifa University for Science, Technology and Research, and the American University of Sharjah, and it provided an opportunity for young people to learn the best ways to face challenges and participate in Solve it by applying the principles of leadership and proactive thinking that reflects the style of government work in the UAE through innovative steps based on proactiveness and flexibility within the “design, create, test and learn” methodology and the participation of all groups and members of society in finding innovative solutions, ideas and work models to reformulate and reengineer government work .