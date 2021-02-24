Dubai (Union)

The specialized government working groups continued their meetings within 10 discussion sessions, on the second day of the activities of the Fifty-Year Retreat, which concluded yesterday, to discuss ways to enhance the competitiveness of the UAE globally in vital sectors, and the mechanisms for translating the priorities of the fiftieth year agenda in various social, economic, development, cultural, scientific and technological fields. Informational and other fields.

The government teams developed a set of main ideas distributed among the national priorities that the working groups discussed on the first day, to be adopted within the strategic plans aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of the UAE during the coming period, in a way that translates its directions to achieve global leadership in various fields.

The meeting of government officials developed a number of ideas and major future directions to enhance the competitiveness of the national economy, and to establish a future economic model based on knowledge and innovation, which constitutes an incubator and stimulating environment for entrepreneurship and a point of attraction for global investments in various fields of economic activity.

Participants in the discussion sessions of the Emirati government task force groups also designed developmental ideas for the centenary society, consolidating the system of civilized values ​​in the UAE, enhancing national cohesion and a sense of national identity, and developing a vision for developing the future skills of youth and future generations, advancing the scientific research sector, and an innovative vision for the next generation of work. Government.

The UAE Competitiveness Groups developed within their discussion sessions ideas to improve infrastructure competitiveness, environmental sustainability and food security, to strengthen the country’s leadership in the areas of security and justice, and to establish an advanced media that succeeds in conveying the UAE’s story and strengthening its global reputation.