The Resilient Government Network announced the selection of the UAE government to chair the network for the period 2022-2023.

It is scheduled that the Minister of State for Governmental Development and the Future, Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, will chair the network’s ministerial council during the period from April to March 2023.

The network, established by the World Economic Forum, in partnership with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in November 2020, is an international network aimed at enhancing cooperation in innovative regulatory practices between governments, and developing solutions and mechanisms to consolidate government flexibility and readiness for the future in various areas of administration and government work. Its membership includes, in addition to the UAE, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, Italy, Singapore and Japan.

The network aims to enhance innovation, flexibility and readiness for the future in government work, and to develop a system of future opportunities by taking advantage of technological solutions and the tools of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, thus contributing to strengthening global efforts to find solutions to common challenges, and developing flexible and innovative government models.

Ohood Al Roumi stressed that the UAE government is leading global efforts to enhance international cooperation to improve the flexibility of governments and their readiness for the future.

She said that building the future of governments requires the development of working models based on flexible governance, innovation and readiness, and that the leadership of the UAE adopts the strengthening of effective global partnerships between countries and global organizations in advancing the development process aimed at building the future, noting that the active participation of the UAE in the network of flexible countries and governments reflects Its commitment to promoting international action aimed at supporting the efforts of governments in designing innovative models for future government action, which will positively reflect on societies.

She added that flexibility and readiness for the future are two basic pillars for the new generation of governments, which are being strengthened by stimulating innovation and partnerships with entrepreneurs and technological and innovative companies to become more able to keep pace with changes, and enable them to develop, test and apply innovative solutions, which will reflect positively on development efforts.

