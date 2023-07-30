The UAE government has confirmed that travelers outside the country who have more than 60,000 dirhams in cash or other financial instruments must disclose it to customs officials, as well as upon their return to the UAE, calling for following the country’s customs instructions.

And it advised travelers who are its citizens and residents on its soil, to cooperate with airport officials at the intended destination, and to disclose the cash and goods in their possession that may exceed the permissible limits according to the customs authorities abroad, when asking any question by those authorities regarding the expected period of stay or country. Citizenship, place of residence, date of return, or place of residence in the host country. She stressed the need for full cooperation and the provision of clear and correct information.

The digital government stated in a report that customs officials are present at airports, ports, and land ports for entry and exit, and you must refer to and adhere to customs instructions in the country to which you will travel, and you can obtain customs information for the destination to which you are traveling, through the official websites of those countries, Or through its embassies, consulates and official missions accredited in the country.

It is worth noting that, according to the disclosure system in the UAE, each member of the same family who is over 18 years old, while traveling to and from the country, has the right to carry an amount not exceeding 60,000 dirhams or its equivalent in foreign currencies without disclosing it, while they must Disclosure of what exceeds the aforementioned limit through the “Afsah” system, or other disclosure systems approved at the country’s border crossings.

What is carried by passengers under the age of 18, whether children or adolescents, is added to an accompanying adult family member, provided that the total amount or financial products in their combined possession does not exceed 60,000 dirhams.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Nationality, Customs and Ports Security had launched the electronic system (Afseh) to disclose cash amounts in the possession of travelers and their equivalents, in both its electronic and smart versions via the smartphone application, to enable travelers to complete the disclosure process and register their data easily and from anywhere, in a few minutes. Before and during their travel, as part of its keenness to provide a safe and comfortable travel journey for travelers to and from the country. The disclosure system in the country determined the penalties for violators, whereby a customs fine is imposed in accordance with the unified customs law, or the traveler and seizures are referred to the competent law enforcement agencies based on the cases and their frequency, as cooperation in implementing this system includes various institutions and agencies directly related to the fields of travel. .