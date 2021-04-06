The UAE government is now holding a periodic media briefing to present the developments of the health situation in the country and shed light on the efforts made by many bodies and agencies in order to deal optimally with the spread of the new Corona virus (Covid-19), and the developments of the planning process for the recovery phase from the epidemic.

#Media briefing … The UAE has so far managed to provide more than 8 and a half million doses of vaccines # Covid 19, thus bringing the percentage of vaccine recipients to 62.57% of the target group, an achievement that adds to the UAE’s record as part of its continuous endeavor to provide the vaccine to members of society .

#Media briefing .. Ramadan will come to us for the second year in a row under exceptional circumstances imposed on us by this pandemic that is sweeping the world, and within the framework of social responsibility, we would like to emphasize all measures and guidelines aimed at preserving safety and public health during the blessed month of Ramadan

Media briefing .. Endowments: The General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments has been seeking, since the outbreak of the pandemic, to develop comprehensive awareness plans to ensure the spread of religious awareness, and to continue to provide high-quality services to all members of society with a focus on supporting national efforts by providing preaching support to the first line of defense





