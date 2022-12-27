Starting from January 2, 2023, the UAE government will implement the sabbatical leave for self-employment for citizens of the federal government, which was approved by the Council of Ministers headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, last July, as part of Fifty projects, in an initiative that is the first of its kind globally.

The self-employment leave aims to empower national cadres and talents, and motivate them to enter the world of entrepreneurship and discover its fields, which will reflect positively on the future national economy. The decision includes Emirati employees working in federal government agencies, and the duration of the sabbatical leave for self-employment that is granted to the employee in order to establish or manage his economic project is one year with pay, while the employee can combine the sabbatical leave for self-employment, leave without pay, and annual leave.

The sabbatical leave for self-employment, which was adopted within the fifty projects, represents an initiative that is the first of its kind in the world, and a qualitative addition and incentive to establish pioneering projects and companies that contribute to strengthening the economy and support the state’s efforts to empower national competencies, build their capabilities and enhance their skills in various fields.

Acting Director General of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, Laila Obaid Al-Suwaidi, said that the sabbatical leave for self-employment reflects the pioneering thought of the UAE leadership, which aims to motivate national cadres to enter the world of entrepreneurship.

She added that the Authority has worked on preparing a guide for sabbatical leave for self-employment, regulating the mechanism and procedures for granting ministries and federal entities sabbatical leave for self-employment to their national employees wishing to launch their own projects. Revitalizing the country’s economy, including details that help entities when considering their employees’ requests for sabbatical leave for self-employment.

She indicated that the UAE government will work to launch partnerships with business incubators and leading companies in the private sector, to build the capabilities of employees who have obtained a sabbatical leave for self-employment, and support them in the fields of entrepreneurship, establishing and managing companies.

She explained that the authority was keen to clarify the controls, conditions and procedures that support the federal authorities when evaluating requests for sabbatical leave for self-employment, pointing out that the authority re-engineered the approved electronic systems for human resources in the federal government, while coordination was made with the Ministry of Finance to update the approved electronic systems for the budget and salaries, In accordance with the provisions of the decision.

Terms

Federal government employees who are citizens can view the conditions and requirements for obtaining a sabbatical leave for self-employment, by visiting the website of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources www.fahr.gov.ae.