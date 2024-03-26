The UAE government launched the first batch of the Global Accelerators Ambassadors Program in cooperation with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), in an initiative aimed at sharing the methodology of the UAE government accelerators with international organizations, to empower ICAO employees with the knowledge, experience, and tools necessary to support efforts to accelerate the design and implementation of transformational projects. And spreading the culture of acceleration by building the capabilities of a generation of accelerator ambassadors through a specialized global Emirati program for cooperation between the Government Accelerators Center in the UAE government and international organizations.

The Global Accelerators Ambassadors Program was launched with ICAO during a workshop held at the organization’s headquarters in the Canadian city of Montreal, in the presence of the Secretary-General of the International Civil Aviation Organization, Juan Carlos Salazar, and the Executive Director of the Government Accelerators Center in the Prime Minister’s Office in the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, Dr. Razia Al Hashemi. Saeed Al Suwaidi, the permanent representative of the country to the International Civil Aviation Organization, and a number of officials.

The Global Accelerators Ambassadors Program seeks to enhance the leadership of the UAE government by disseminating the model and concepts of government accelerators, providing a platform for transferring knowledge and building global capabilities, exchanging experiences and spreading the culture of accelerators at the international level, strengthening partnerships with international organizations and developing frameworks for future cooperation with them.

The cooperation between the Government Accelerators Center in the Prime Minister’s Office in the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is the second of its kind with international organizations, after it was preceded by an exceptional partnership and a successful cooperation experience with the World Health Organization, to enable it with the methodology of accelerators’ work and employ them in Supporting the organization’s efforts to accelerate the achievement of the “Three Billion Goals” of one billion people benefiting from universal health coverage, better protection for another billion people from health emergencies, and an additional billion people enjoying a better level of health and well-being.

Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs, Hoda Al Hashemi, confirmed that the Global Accelerators Ambassadors Program establishes a new phase of knowledge partnership between the UAE government and international organizations, focusing on exchanging experiences and sharing the model of UAE accelerators that have proven their success globally, in a way that supports organizations and contributes to enabling them to Accelerate the achievement of its goals.

Al Hashemi said that launching the first batch of the program in partnership with ICAO builds on the positive partnership between the two sides in various fields, and comes within the axes of the bilateral cooperation agreement signed by the UAE government and the Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in 2022.

For his part, Salazar extended his thanks and appreciation to the UAE government for its keenness to strengthen the bonds of partnership with the organization that contribute effectively to the development of the global aviation sector, and to invest in business models aimed at enhancing the readiness of the aviation industry for the future.

He stressed that the accelerators workshop is a model of best practices in future cooperation between member states and the General Secretariat of ICAO, noting that the program represents a supportive element in achieving the organization’s transformational goal and enhancing its efficiency.

He pointed out that the UAE model will be used to accelerate the pace of the organization’s projects within the framework of the transformational goals related to individuals, processes and systems. It will also support the organization’s endeavors in the field of innovation and enable it to achieve transformational goals by enhancing employees’ access to the latest methodologies and tools. It will allow building the foundation for creating lasting change and impact, including: It is in line with the organization's goal of providing qualitative value to member states and the global aviation sector.

The Government Accelerators Center team in the Prime Minister’s Office in the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs held intensive workshops to empower the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) team with the accelerator methodology within the framework of the Global Accelerator Ambassadors Programme, where 15 employees were trained and provided with the knowledge and skills necessary to apply the work methodology. The 100 days for government accelerators.

Main stages

The Global Accelerators Ambassadors Program consists of six courses divided into three main stages: design, planning, and implementation over a period of 100 days.