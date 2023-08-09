The UAE government has adopted the issuance of a number of federal laws and amendments to some of its provisions related to the regulation of health professions, private health facilities and the veterinary profession, within the framework of regulating the practice of non-doctors and pharmacists for some health professions such as nursing, medical laboratories, medical physics, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, cosmetology, anesthesiology, audiology, and medical radiography.

The most prominent amendments to the provisions relating to the practice of health professions aim to increase the penalty for those who practice the health profession without obtaining a license and without meeting the conditions required for practicing the profession, and referring to the most prominent and important ethics, morals and duties that practitioners of health professions adhere to, in addition to updating and graduating disciplinary penalties. In proportion to the nature of the violations committed and the continuity of the work of private health facilities and the provision of health services to patients.

The amendments also introduced the establishment of a national registry for licensed health professionals in the country, and allowed foreign entrepreneurs and investors to establish and own veterinary facilities in the country.

The law stipulates that no person may practice the health profession unless he is licensed to do so by the health authority in accordance with the provisions of this law, its executive regulations, and the decisions issued for their implementation. In order to obtain the license, he must have obtained an academic degree or a qualification recognized in the state in the field of the profession. He must be of good conduct and medically fit to perform the duties of his profession, meet the criteria for licensing practitioners of the health profession specified by a decision of the Council of Ministers, and any other conditions or controls specified by the executive regulations of the law.

The law referred to the ethics, morals, and duties that a health practitioner must abide by, including performing his work within the limits of the scope of the license granted to him and the license of the health facility through which he works, knowing and adhering to federal and local legislation related to the practice of the health profession, and performing his work duties as required by the health profession. Accuracy and honesty in accordance with scientific and technical principles, not exploiting the patient’s needs, preserving the dignity and honor of the profession, cooperating with workers in its field, and working in accordance with the code of ethical and professional conduct for health practitioners issued by the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

The law frames the establishment of a health authority registry linked to the national registry, and the Ministry of Health and Community Protection or the federal or local health authority receives licensing requests for health professions. It also prohibits the patient from purchasing medicines from a specific pharmacy, and it is also prohibited to submit false documents or incorrect data to the health authority or the employer, and it is prohibited to disclose patient secrets.

The law stipulates that whoever practices the health profession without a license and does not meet the conditions that give him the right to obtain it, and whoever submits incorrect documents or data, shall be punished by imprisonment and a fine of not less than 50 thousand dirhams and not more than 100 thousand dirhams, or by one of the two penalties. Or resorted to unlawful methods that resulted in granting him a license unjustly, and whoever does not meet the conditions for a license to practice the profession and uses bulletins, boards, or any means of publication, and this would lead the public to believe that he is licensed, and the final judgment of conviction entails the revocation of the license and the removal of the name of the convict From the register of practitioners of the profession, and the court may order the closure of the place allocated by the violator to practice the health profession.

The law also stipulates that a fine of not less than 10,000 dirhams and not more than 100,000 dirhams shall be imposed on anyone who fulfills the conditions that give him the right to obtain a license to practice the health profession, and he practices it before obtaining the license, or uses bulletins, boards, or any means of publication. Before obtaining the license, the court may order the closure of the place designated by the violator to practice the health profession.

The law indicated that licensed health practitioners prior to the enforcement of the provisions of this law must reconcile their positions in accordance with its provisions, during the remaining period of expiry of licenses issued to them, or within six months from the date of enforcement of its executive regulations, whichever is longer.

The amendment aims to ensure the continuity of the work of health facilities, the development of the health legislative structure in the country, and the modernization and gradation of disciplinary penalties. The director of the private health facility, or the person responsible for its operation or management, or one of its employees, will stop working, which allows the continuation of the work of private health facilities and the provision of health services to patients.

The law stipulates that if the director of the health facility, or the person responsible for its operation or management, or its employees, violates the provisions of the law, its executive regulations, or the decisions issued for its implementation, he shall be punished by the health authority with a warning or a fine of not less than 1000 dirhams and not more than 500 thousand dirhams, or Suspension from work for a period not exceeding six months, or ban from work permanently.

It also stipulates that if the private health facility commits a violation of the provisions of the law, its executive regulations, or the decisions issued in implementation thereof, it shall be punished by the health authority with a warning or a fine of not less than 1,000 dirhams and not more than one million dirhams, or the temporary closure of the facility in whole or in part for a period of time. not exceeding six months, or the final closure of the facility in whole or in part, and guarantees that none of the penalties stipulated in the law may be imposed except after hearing the statements of the violator or his legal representative and investigating his defense, and if he did not appear or did not express a defense, the penalty may be imposed based on Fixed papers in the file.

Veterinary practice

The amendments to the Federal Law regarding the practice of the veterinary profession included the legislative framework for regulating the practice of the veterinary profession in accordance with best practices and scientific and international standards, and raising the efficiency of practitioners of the profession and the level of services provided. Reorganizing the requirement for the length of experience required to license national and newly graduated veterinarians to practice the profession. As well as excluding veterinarians and workers in the auxiliary veterinary medical professions, citizens and workers for federal and local authorities, from some fees.

The amendments also included allowing entrepreneurs and foreign investors to establish and own veterinary facilities, which enhances the attraction of foreign investments in the field of the veterinary sector in the country, and the records related to the registration of veterinarians and those working in the auxiliary veterinary medical professions were reorganized, and a general registry was established in the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to register doctors. Veterinarians and auxiliary veterinary medical professions licensed to practice the profession.

• The law regulates the practice of nursing, laboratories, medical physics, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, cosmetology, anesthesia, audiology and medical radiography.

• Increasing the penalty for practicing the health profession without obtaining a license, or fulfilling the conditions required for practicing the profession.