The government of the United Arab Emirates announced the use of biometric facial fingerprint technology to register customers in the “digital ID” application, as part of its development plans for the first secure digital national identity project for citizens and residents in the country, to be obtained using a face print, thus facilitating the registration process in the “digital identity” -UAE Pass “without the need to visit government service centers.

This step comes as part of the UAE government’s efforts to take advantage of the “biometric facial fingerprint” technology, which the Ministry of Interior applies as part of emerging technologies, to improve the quality of digital life for the Emirati community, in a pioneering government experiment to popularize and expand the use of this technology to enable institutions to benefit from its advantages in recognition. To people without compromising the confidentiality of their data and privacy, and employing the latest digital means to achieve positive breakthroughs in the government work system in providing services at any time and place, without using traditional means of identifying individuals and papers and the consequent cost and consumption of time and effort, in order to enhance the process of government work in providing services Leading with high quality.

Faceprint is one of the most important smart technologies that the government directed to include it within the technologies used, and developed it to work in various sectors, to benefit from it in improving the services of the government and private sectors, as it is a smart tool that, through linking with the database at the Ministry of Interior, is able to identify the identity of people. Whether by scanning an image taken from associated imaging devices, or through images captured of people, the “face print” is an integrated system that contributes to enhancing security, and it can be used in addition to security support in many transactions in various sectors to identify the identity of dealers in an intelligent, fast and accurate manner. In an environment of high privacy and assurance of confidentiality of information.

The artificial intelligence-based “face print” technology also contributes to enhancing the empowerment of the government sector, protecting and protecting the safety of society, by applying health requirements, facilitating and expediting services, and confirming the validity of the identity of the service applicant. This technology will contribute to enhancing the business environment of the private sector, such as the banking sector. And banks, the tourism sector, and others, by reducing the risk of fraud, and providing high-end services to society to enhance the quality of life.

The UAE government is one of the first governments in the world to adopt biometric facial fingerprint technology, and aims to facilitate the lives of community members and provide an easy, fast and effective customer journey in obtaining digital government services, and the number of registered digital IDs has so far reached more than 1.38. One million registered, of whom 628,000 have trusted accounts.

Mohammed bin Talia, head of government services for the government of the United Arab Emirates, stressed that designing advanced concepts and tools for work and creating proactive services that facilitate the lives of all segments of society constitutes a sustainable approach to the government, and embodies the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler Dubai, may God protect him, by designing services that anticipate the aspirations of customers.

He said that activating the faceprint to register dealers in the digital ID is the fruit of integration and cooperation between federal and local government agencies in redesigning future services, and providing an innovative service model that enhances work efficiency and facilitates the lives of individuals, and supports the digital transformation of the government, through integrated services that meet the needs of customers and anticipate Variables.

Mohammed bin Talia added that the UAE government is working to enhance the elements of ease, smoothness and effectiveness in providing digital services by taking advantage of advanced technological solutions, in a way that guarantees shortening time and effort and reducing the number of steps for the customer’s journey, indicating that the launch of the customer registration feature in the “digital ID” application using Face print, represents a qualitative addition in a series of improvements to this smart application that serves all segments of society.

For his part, the Head of the Digital Government of the UAE Government, Director General of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and the Digital Government, Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, said: “The use of facial recognition technology in the digital ID registration process represents an important step on the road to the full implementation of emerging technologies supported by artificial intelligence, to consolidate Digital lifestyle in the UAE society, and I can only appreciate the efforts of the teams working on this project.

He added, “We have all worked in a team spirit, and we succeeded in overcoming the difficulties to reach a modern and advanced digital identity system that will have a profound impact on the digitization of procedures, transactions and services, whether in the government or private sector. The importance of this feature in facilitating registration and entry to the digital identity.” To all segments of society, in embodiment of the United Nations slogan not to neglect the segments of society less able to use technical systems. For his part, the Acting Director General of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, affirmed the authority’s contribution to achieving government aspirations in light of the authority’s board of directors supporting a package of qualitative initiatives and projects aimed at developing the services provided, to ensure the accuracy of achievement, and to achieve the security and happiness of society.

He reviewed the importance of the institutional role within the sectors of identity, nationality, foreigners affairs and ports in enabling various technologies, including the personal identification technology using “face print” aimed at supporting the authority’s operations, highlighting the vital aspect of the electronic link system with all parties and parties related to the nature of the authority’s activity within the framework of joint operations. .

Major General Al Khaili pointed out that the use of personal identification technology by reading the fingerprint is positively reflected in the embodiment of the authority’s vision of achieving a reliable identity and achieving pioneering services that enhance the quality and security of the country’s population register data, as this technology is the latest in the field of identifying individuals’ identities, and it is based on overcoming Challenges and push towards speedy registration, verification and conformity procedures, in addition to the decimal footprint used.

The Acting Director General of the Authority added that the Authority, with the follow-up of its Board of Directors, pays attention to laying down the systematic foundations for building the next phase based on aspects of artificial intelligence to achieve the goals of the national agenda.

For his part, the Director General of Smart Services and Digital Security at the Ministry of Interior, Brigadier General Engineer Hussein Ahmed Al Harithi, affirmed that the ministry is within the directions of the UAE government and the proactive vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to transform Smart Government Services Since 2013, the Ministry of Interior has been keen on adopting the best modern technologies and innovative applications in order to automate the work, upgrade the services provided and complete the stages of digital transformation programs according to the drawn plans, through innovative technologies based on the characteristic of artificial intelligence, including the development of the “face print” system.

Al-Harthi explained: “As part of the pioneering process that the UAE government is carrying out in pursuit of excellence and strengthening its advanced position on the ladder of global competitiveness indicators, we are proud today to be among the participants and supportive of using this technology to improve and accelerate the procedures followed to confirm the identity of people when registering in the application.” The digital identity “without the need to visit service centers, which enhances the speed, efficiency and accuracy of procedures, in addition to that this guarantees the strengthening of safety and prevention measures, especially in light of the Corona pandemic that the world is witnessing,” stressing the complete keenness of the Ministry of Interior for the success of such integrated government cooperation In order to achieve the strategic objectives of the government of the United Arab Emirates.

In the same context, the Director General of the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, Eng.Mohammed Abdul Hamid Al-Askar, said that the use of facial recognition technology in the digital ID registration process represents a qualitative leap in line with government trends in keeping pace with the latest technological and scientific developments and innovations, and the efforts aimed at building an integrated digital government.

Al-Askar added that the use of this technology contributes to facilitating the registration of citizens and residents in the digital identity from anywhere and at any time, with unprecedented levels of safety, and enhancing their benefit from an unlimited number of digital services provided by government agencies and private sector institutions smoothly, which contributes to Promote the growth and development of the digital government services system, and lay the foundations for the digital future across various public and private sector institutions.

For his part, Director General of the Dubai Electronic Security Center, Youssef Hamad Al-Shaibani, said that the center is a digital security partner for government institutions in the Emirate of Dubai, and that in turn, as a partner provider of digital certificates, it seeks to protect digital wealth and secure future solutions, in response to the rapid development in the field of digital technology and to achieve The approach of excellence witnessed by the emirate to reach sustainability towards a globally secure cyberspace.

In the same context, the Assistant Director General of Smart Dubai, Executive Director of the Dubai Data Corporation, Yunus Al Nasser, affirmed that Smart Dubai is constantly seeking to develop projects and services for the digital system for the emirate of Dubai and the country, by strengthening close cooperation with its strategic partners from local and federal government agencies.

He said: “We are working on the (Digital Identity) initiative, together with the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and Digital Government, and Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, to develop smart and innovative solutions that enhance the quality of life in the UAE and support the comprehensive digital transformation of the government, and at the same time provide integrated services to customers that meet their needs. On the one hand, it keeps pace with the changes that the world is going through on the other hand. “

Al Nasser added: “Our permanent goal in Smart Dubai is to develop all services for the better to make them smoother and easier for people. Today, with the launch of the customer registration feature in the” digital ID “application using the face print, we are recording a qualitative addition to this important national project within a series of improvements and development. The implementation of this phase in a practical way embodies the strategic direction based on increasing reliance on advanced technology through the introduction of biometric indicators, and achieving integration between various personal identification data to improve the customer experience and accelerate access to the highest rates of customer happiness, while preserving privacy and security standards “.

He continued: “This would help in the completion of government transactions for all segments of society and in all fields, and to achieve our strategic goals to employ advanced technology techniques to serve people and increase their use in enhancing the UAE’s presence on global competitiveness indicators, and highlighting the role of digital transformation in achieving economic development by providing Innovative solutions for investors and entrepreneurs. “

With the availability of the “facial biometric” feature in the “digital identity” application for customers, a verified account can be created in less than five minutes and without the need to visit government service centers, after the registration process in the application required about 20 minutes and a visit to a service center to complete it.

The “Face ID Registration” feature in the application enables the identification of the person accurately, so as to prevent the impersonation of the identity of people, and it is done by verifying the facial fingerprint by taking a picture of the customer using the camera of his smartphone, and once the verification process is completed successfully, the customer’s account is upgraded to an account. Fully trusted within the Digital Identity application.

The “digital identity” application provides the customer with the ability to securely access various government, quasi-governmental and private websites and applications at the state level, benefit from more than 6000 services provided by more than 130 government, semi-government, federal, local and private agencies, and share official documents and digitally sign them from With only one account to log in, and it allows the feature to digitally sign documents and official transactions with ease and to immediately verify any signed document that has been shared with the customer.

The digital identity represents an advanced system of identification that is the first of its kind for citizens and residents, and allows customers to obtain a lot of services in various sectors, and enables them to digitally sign and verify documents, request a digital copy of the documents issued to them and use them to obtain services.

The development of the digital identity, which was first launched within the activities of GITEX Technology Week 2018, is the result of the integration of the efforts of the General Authority for Regulating the Communications Sector and Digital Government, the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, and Smart Dubai, and with the support of the Ministry of Interior, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, the Dubai Center for Electronic Security, and government agencies The local company concerned with developing digital solutions in the UAE.

Those wishing to register in the “digital ID” application via facial imprint can download the application through the “Apple Store” and “Google Play” application stores, and after installing the application, the customer scans the Emirates ID card, then verifies its data and sets its identification number. And then authenticate the account using a face print.





