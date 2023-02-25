The Joint Operations Command, within Operation Al-Fares Al-Kaham 2, in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection and the Emirates Red Crescent, presented the Syrian Republic with 10 cars equipped with the latest modern technical devices, in continuation of the state’s efforts to provide relief to the brothers in Syria after the earthquake that affected it.

Dr. Salem Al-Falasi, who is in charge of following up the needs of the medical and health sectors in Syria, said that this initiative comes as a continuation of the humanitarian support provided by the UAE for the benefit of the brothers in Syria, especially in the health field, within the stage of recovery and rehabilitation. He stressed that this qualitative support for the health sector in Syria embodies the approach of The wise leadership in the UAE adopts initiatives that aim to improve people’s lives by enhancing the basic services they need, foremost of which are the health sector services.

Dr. Al-Falasi added that this support will continue to achieve what guarantees meeting the basic humanitarian needs of the brotherly Syrian people, as ambulances are equipped for rough roads to reach rugged areas and provide medical services to the affected people in their locations.

Dr. Al-Falasi stressed that the UAE continues to support the health sector in the Syrian Arab Republic as part of Operation “The Gallant Knight 2” and to identify the needs of hospitals and the health sector there.

On the other hand, Dr. Samer Ahmed, Associate Director of Health in Lattakia, praised the efforts of the UAE to continuously support the medical sector in Syria by providing ambulances equipped with the latest technical equipment, which makes it easier for the medical staff to carry out their duties.