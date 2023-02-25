The Joint Operations Command, within Operation “The Gallant Knight 2”, in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection and the Emirates Red Crescent, presented the Syrian Arab Republic with 10 cars equipped with the latest modern technical devices, in continuation of the state’s efforts to provide relief to the brothers in Syria, following the earthquake that was recently affected by it. .

Dr. Salem Al-Falasi, who is in charge of following up the needs of the medical and health sectors in Syria, said that this initiative comes as a continuation of the humanitarian support provided by the UAE for the benefit of the brothers in Syria, especially in the health field, within the stage of recovery and rehabilitation.

He stressed that “the qualitative support for the health sector in Syria embodies the approach of the wise leadership in the UAE in adopting initiatives aimed at improving people’s lives, by strengthening the basic services they need, foremost of which are the services of the health sector.”

Al-Falasi added, “The support will continue, to achieve what guarantees meeting the basic humanitarian needs of the brotherly Syrian people, as ambulances are equipped for off-road access to rugged areas, and to provide medical services to the affected people in their locations.”

Al-Falasi stressed that the UAE continues to support the health sector in the Syrian Arab Republic as part of Operation “The Gallant Knight 2”, and to identify the needs of hospitals and the health sector there.

For his part, the Director of Health in Lattakia, Dr. Samer Ahmed Muawin, praised the UAE’s efforts in continuous support for the medical sector in Syria, by providing ambulances equipped with the latest technical devices, which make it easier for the medical staff to carry out their duties.