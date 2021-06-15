His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved the formation of the UAE Genome Program Council, headed by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, to be the council responsible for: Managing and supervising the work of the Emirati Genome Program in the country.

The establishment of the Council comes in light of government efforts to provide world-class health care in the country, adopt preventive and proactive treatment programs, in addition to enabling the medical sector to reduce the spread of genetic disorders and physical and mental disabilities, in order to reduce the death rate in the country.

The council works on governance and directing the process of introducing multiple genome programs into health care systems at the state level, approving mechanisms for inventorying all relevant data, and setting controls related to its use in all emirates of the country, in addition to adopting the system and mechanisms for granting professional approvals related to professional ethics related to all programs genomes in the state.

The council supervises the implementation of genome programs at the state level and supports the development and success of the UAE genome program, in addition to proposing legislation regulating the genome in the country in coordination with the relevant local and federal authorities, the governance of the national program for genome biobanks in the country, and the adoption of plans and programs to stimulate emerging and pioneering companies to develop studies and research In genomics, attracting and attracting the world’s leading biotechnology companies in genomics.

The council is also working on approving plans to support new treatments for rare and chronic diseases in the country, developing innovative treatments, approving talent development programs and launching a platform for training, postgraduate and technical training programmes, including finding knowledge incubators to develop the next generation of Emirati talents in genomics.

Genome Council members

The UAE Genome Program Council includes in its membership: Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Muhammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Health and Community Protection, Abdul Rahman Muhammad Al Owais, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, Sarah Al Amiri, and Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Omar Al Olama, Sheikh Abdullah Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, Dr. Amer Ahmed Al Sharif, Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, and the President of the Mohammed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Professor Dr. Eric Zing, and Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School, Professor George Cher.



