And “WAM” stated: “The United Arab Emirates continued its relief efforts for the earthquake victims in both the brotherly Syrian Arab Republic and the friendly Turkish Republic, through Operation “The Gallant Knight 2″, with 640 tons of relief aid.”

She added that this aid “was launched under the directives of the wise leadership in support of the peoples of the two countries, within the framework of the country’s pioneering humanitarian roles at the global level and its extended hands of goodness for decades.”

WAM stated that the UAE has operated 22 flights via an air bridge, including 7 flights to Syria so far, carrying humanitarian aid, including foodstuffs, as well as 515 tents to shelter and relief the affected Syrian people from the earthquake.

She indicated that to date, 15 flights have been operated from the Emirates to Turkey, carrying search and rescue teams and a mobile field hospital, in preparation for its opening in a (correctional) area with all its equipment.

The equipment includes: emergency departments, operations, intensive care, outpatient clinics, inpatient wards with a capacity of 50 beds, a laboratory and a pharmacy, in addition to X-ray and CT services, as well as medical teams specializing in orthopedics, general surgery, anesthesia, intensive care, and technicians from various medical specialties.

Last Monday, after the earthquake occurred in Turkey and Syria, the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ordered the implementation of Operation “The Gallant Knight 2” to support those affected by the earthquake.

The armed forces, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works, the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, and the Emirates Red Crescent are participating in the operation.