The UAE has been unique regionally and locally, and in advanced global centers, in containing the repercussions of the emergence of the new Corona virus (Covid-19), whether on the human, social, economic or educational levels, as the humanitarian and charitable initiatives that the state leadership directed to implement at the local level have multiplied, including It contributed to relieving the burdens on the shoulders of citizens and residents of the state.

The solidarity and community cohesion was the most prominent title of charitable activities in the country during the period of “Corona”, as the initiatives that inspired the biography of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless him and grant him peace, intensified and his humanitarian approach that brought the Emirati good to the farthest corners of the globe.

At the local level, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority has begun to assist those stranded in the country of all nationalities due to the Coronavirus crisis as part of the “You are among your family” initiative, whereby the “Crescent” has contacted the stranded people of all nationalities, to learn about their current conditions and circumstances, and to identify their needs. Necessary, and work immediately to provide them to achieve reassurance and stability for them.

The authority provided 12 channels through which philanthropists can provide support to those affected by the spread of “Covid-19”. These are: support for students during distance education, payment of tuition fees for students from families with limited income, contribution to securing supplies for distance learning, and the initiative of benefactors from owners, real estate owners and real estate development companies to exempt tenants from paying rents due for a certain period, or reduce their percentage, Or postponing it, postponing rental installments, and contributing to the payment of part of the rent, in addition to the initiative of “family reunification” to provide meals provided to workers’ housing, and tickets for travel for those who wish to return to their homeland.

During the Corona pandemic, the Council of Ministers took several decisions that had a positive impact in mitigating the repercussions of “Corona” on community members, citizens and residents, including extending expired residence permits for residents, and exempting expired residency from financial violations until the end of 2020.

The calculation of administrative fines for violations of the services of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship has also been stopped from April 1, 2020, and a temporary license was granted for the project to use digital transaction technologies in the work of a notary public, to facilitate the completion of their judicial transactions, and to extend the validity of government services ending on the first of March 2020. And for a period of three months, and directing factories to support the needs of the health sector in the country.

Several measures have also been taken in this context, including the adoption of vehicle registration without paying traffic fines or conducting a technical inspection of the vehicle, and reducing electricity and water consumption bills by 20% for the registered tourism, commercial and hotel sectors.

The economic support packages and government initiatives focused on easing the economic burdens during the crisis to prevent any negative repercussions of the emerging corona virus (Covid-19) on various sectors in the country, and to facilitate citizens, residents and visitors, and to preserve their health and safety, in a way that supports the progress and continuity of government work in Various entities and sectors.

The Central Bank of the Emirates has adopted a number of measures and measures of accommodative or expansionary monetary policy at the federal level, in an effort to support the national economy, protect consumers and companies, which consisted in adopting standards for lending and reducing capital and adopting new regulations, including the adoption of a financial support plan directed by the adoption of Up to 50 billion dirhams for loans and advances at zero cost to banks operating in the state covered by a guarantee, in addition to 50 billion dirhams released from the additional protective capital of the banks, and decisions were taken to postpone the collection of installments for hotels, shopping centers, and service centers. six months.

Banks have also provided banking facilities to individuals, including deferring the payment of due installments and interest on loans and credit cards for three months, allowing the payment of water and electricity bills in easy installments, installment of school fees without interest or fees, and deferring the payment of loans in cases of unpaid work permits for a period of three Months without interest or fees, refunds of fees imposed on canceling travel tickets paid with credit and debit cards, refunding fees for cash withdrawals with debit cards from ATMs, and installment of credit card dues for school fees and foodstuffs, without interest or fees for a period of six months.

